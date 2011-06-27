Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,355
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height52.1 in.
EPA interior volume61.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.2 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evening Black
  • Medium Steel Blue
  • Torch Red
  • Platinum Silver
  • Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Black Ink
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
