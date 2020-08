Used 1997 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me

Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania

AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! JUST 59000 MILES! Two Tone Leather Seats! Chrome Wheels! Hard Top Included! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Ford Thunderbird convertible! With it's 3.9L V8 engine matched with a 5 speed automatic transmission this Ford Thunderbird convertible coupe gets an EPA estimated 23+ MPG highway! Well cared for inside and out! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry dual power two tone leather seats power convertible top removable hard top chrome alloy wheels and MUCH MORE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available! Give us a call today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Ford Thunderbird convertible coupe! Almost all vehicles come with a 3 month warranty or a balance of factory warranty! This vehicle has been fully serviced inspected and completely detailed unless otherwise noted. Most vehicles are available with up to a 48 month unlimited mile warranty! We offer low rate bank financing to qualified applicants and have financing available for all credit types-even if you have been turned down before!!! Hurry in to #1 Choice Auto Sales in Murrysville Today! We are conveniently located directly across from Sheetz on Route 22 at 4765 Old William Penn Highway- Route 22 in Murrysville PA 15668! Only 5 miles from the PA turnpike and the Parkway interchange in Monroeville and 5 miles from Route 66 in Delmont. Call us at 724-387-1512 email us at kirk@1choiceautosales.com or visit our website at www.choiceautosalesonline.com! Our Hours of Operation are Monday Tuesday & Thursday 9-7 Wednesday and Friday 9-5 and Saturday 9-3. We are closed on Sundays. Please call prior to coming out to ensure availability of vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP60AX2Y121932

Stock: 108720

Certified Pre-Owned: No