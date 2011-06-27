Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,884
|$11,585
|$13,663
|Clean
|$8,467
|$11,028
|$12,988
|Average
|$7,633
|$9,914
|$11,637
|Rough
|$6,800
|$8,801
|$10,286
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,925
|$9,223
|$10,990
|Clean
|$6,600
|$8,779
|$10,446
|Average
|$5,950
|$7,893
|$9,360
|Rough
|$5,301
|$7,006
|$8,274
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,958
|$10,361
|$12,211
|Clean
|$7,585
|$9,863
|$11,607
|Average
|$6,838
|$8,867
|$10,400
|Rough
|$6,091
|$7,871
|$9,193
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,685
|$10,187
|$12,111
|Clean
|$7,324
|$9,697
|$11,513
|Average
|$6,603
|$8,718
|$10,315
|Rough
|$5,882
|$7,739
|$9,118
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,132
|$11,937
|$14,096
|Clean
|$8,703
|$11,363
|$13,399
|Average
|$7,846
|$10,216
|$12,005
|Rough
|$6,990
|$9,069
|$10,612
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,329
|$8,501
|$10,169
|Clean
|$6,032
|$8,092
|$9,667
|Average
|$5,438
|$7,275
|$8,661
|Rough
|$4,844
|$6,458
|$7,656
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,839
|$12,785
|$15,052
|Clean
|$9,377
|$12,170
|$14,308
|Average
|$8,454
|$10,942
|$12,820
|Rough
|$7,531
|$9,713
|$11,332
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,587
|$9,986
|$11,829
|Clean
|$7,231
|$9,506
|$11,245
|Average
|$6,519
|$8,546
|$10,075
|Rough
|$5,808
|$7,586
|$8,906
Estimated values
2012 Ford Flex Titanium 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,034
|$11,559
|$13,503
|Clean
|$8,610
|$11,003
|$12,835
|Average
|$7,763
|$9,892
|$11,500
|Rough
|$6,915
|$8,781
|$10,165