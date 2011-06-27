Used 2012 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews
Skeptic Turned Convert
As a man in his mid-thirties, I watched the "dad-mobile" shift from the station wagon in the 70's to the mini-van in the late 80's, then again to the SUV in 90's and finally to the present day cross over (which will eventually inherit the "dad-mobile" moniker as soon the current trend is recognized for the mainstay is has become). I swore that I would never surrender my manhood to drive anything that could be confused with any of those humiliating words. Yet, from the moment I reluctantly test drove, to the moment I enthusiastically purchased the Flex, I have loved it and have no regrets! The interior space is phenomenal, the finishing clean and refined, and the ride excellent! Thanks Ford!
Nicest Car ive owned
Anyone who knows me would be surprised I am leaving a review. I love cars and have had alot of them. But this is the most luxurious boat I have ever owned. I bought it for my wife as a surprise with 26k miles on it SEL leather, the works. Went to pick it up having never looked at it or driven one and I couldn't believe it. Im 6'5" tall and I have more room in the front and second row then any car I have been in. A 7 series BMW is probably the closet thing in back seat room. UNREAL! Having 2 kids in car seats, we got the captain chairs in the middle row. GREAT IDEA. My wife averages about 18mpg all city, and on trips we get 24mpg hwy. Its not turbo but has PLENTY of power for a 6cyl.
2012 Flex Limited
My work takes me all over the southern half of Florida, averaging about 500 miles per week... I needed good gas mileage! I have three children (one who is over six feet tall) and we like to take road trips... I needed comfort and "real" seating space. I wanted quality and unique style... I did not want every other look-alike "euro-bubble" design. After very exhaustively researching all of the brands that met my requirements, I arrived at the Ford Flex - Limited. The drive is smooth with plenty of power, the ride is quiet and somewhat firm, the seats are very well designed and comfortable, and the fit and finish of the interior (and exterior) is excellent. Driving American and proud of it!
Not your Father's station wagon
I bought my new 2012 Flex SEL three months ago. My last two cars were Lincoln Towncars. I was shopping for a Minivan Crossover SUV station wagon or a reasonable facsimile. While at an Infinity dealer I spotted and drove a used Flex that they had on their lot. The ride was the best I had driven including the Infinity and Lexus models. So I went to the Ford dealer. The inventory of Flex models numbered 3, while the Edge offerings were more than 30, the Explorer more than 20. The sales rep said the Flex isn't advertised much and is not a great seller. After driving the Explorer and the Edge I was determined to buy a Flex. I wanted a ride close to that of my Towncar.
2012 Flex Owner
Favorite features, too Many but we like that it less expensive than many vehicles that we look at for the comfort and what you get is very comfortable seating lots of room not all piled up, excellent handling for as big as it is. So far we love the Flex as much as we did are Ford Windstar.
