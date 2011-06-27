Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,659
|$7,173
|$8,086
|Clean
|$5,187
|$6,582
|$7,418
|Average
|$4,241
|$5,400
|$6,081
|Rough
|$3,296
|$4,217
|$4,744
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,280
|$6,818
|$7,743
|Clean
|$4,839
|$6,256
|$7,103
|Average
|$3,957
|$5,132
|$5,823
|Rough
|$3,075
|$4,009
|$4,543
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,664
|$6,097
|$6,960
|Clean
|$4,275
|$5,595
|$6,384
|Average
|$3,496
|$4,590
|$5,234
|Rough
|$2,717
|$3,585
|$4,083
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,093
|$6,525
|$7,387
|Clean
|$4,668
|$5,987
|$6,776
|Average
|$3,817
|$4,912
|$5,555
|Rough
|$2,966
|$3,837
|$4,334
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,045
|$6,570
|$7,488
|Clean
|$4,623
|$6,029
|$6,869
|Average
|$3,781
|$4,946
|$5,631
|Rough
|$2,938
|$3,863
|$4,393
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,032
|$5,050
|$5,664
|Clean
|$3,695
|$4,633
|$5,196
|Average
|$3,022
|$3,801
|$4,260
|Rough
|$2,348
|$2,969
|$3,323
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,635
|$6,000
|$6,823
|Clean
|$4,248
|$5,506
|$6,259
|Average
|$3,473
|$4,517
|$5,131
|Rough
|$2,699
|$3,528
|$4,003
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,558
|$5,899
|$6,706
|Clean
|$4,177
|$5,413
|$6,152
|Average
|$3,416
|$4,441
|$5,043
|Rough
|$2,655
|$3,469
|$3,934
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,929
|$6,380
|$7,254
|Clean
|$4,517
|$5,854
|$6,654
|Average
|$3,694
|$4,803
|$5,455
|Rough
|$2,871
|$3,751
|$4,256
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Camry 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,375
|$5,665
|$6,443
|Clean
|$4,009
|$5,198
|$5,910
|Average
|$3,279
|$4,265
|$4,845
|Rough
|$2,548
|$3,331
|$3,780