Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,983
|$15,563
|$17,259
|Clean
|$13,387
|$14,913
|$16,498
|Average
|$12,196
|$13,612
|$14,975
|Rough
|$11,005
|$12,312
|$13,453
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,561
|$15,140
|$16,830
|Clean
|$12,983
|$14,507
|$16,087
|Average
|$11,828
|$13,242
|$14,603
|Rough
|$10,673
|$11,977
|$13,118
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,703
|$14,358
|$16,110
|Clean
|$12,162
|$13,758
|$15,400
|Average
|$11,080
|$12,558
|$13,979
|Rough
|$9,998
|$11,358
|$12,557