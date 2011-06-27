  1. Home
  2. Appraise Your Car
  3. Tesla value appraisal

Tesla value appraisal

Enter your License Plate or VIN and we'll find your car faster.

A quick guide to the Tesla value tool

How Tesla values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the Tesla, the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.

Which Tesla vehicles can be appraised: Just about every Tesla is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.

Shop used cars

Search by:
To
To
Up to
per month

FAQ