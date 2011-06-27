  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,799$42,636$44,902
Clean$40,023$41,826$44,044
Average$38,473$40,207$42,326
Rough$36,923$38,587$40,609
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,959$34,984$38,700
Clean$31,352$34,319$37,959
Average$30,137$32,990$36,479
Rough$28,923$31,661$34,999
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,805$32,436$34,445
Clean$30,220$31,820$33,787
Average$29,050$30,588$32,469
Rough$27,879$29,356$31,152
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,078$42,042$43,240
Clean$40,297$41,243$42,414
Average$38,736$39,646$40,760
Rough$37,175$38,049$39,106
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,494$38,138$40,166
Clean$35,800$37,413$39,398
Average$34,413$35,964$37,862
Rough$33,027$34,516$36,326
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,629$36,946$38,573
Clean$34,952$36,244$37,835
Average$33,598$34,841$36,360
Rough$32,244$33,437$34,884
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,126$32,499$34,194
Clean$30,535$31,882$33,540
Average$29,352$30,647$32,232
Rough$28,169$29,412$30,924
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,089$28,888$31,103
Clean$26,574$28,340$30,508
Average$25,544$27,242$29,318
Rough$24,515$26,145$28,129
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,073$35,461$37,173
Clean$33,426$34,787$36,463
Average$32,131$33,440$35,041
Rough$30,836$32,093$33,619
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,796$30,427$33,658
Clean$27,268$29,849$33,015
Average$26,212$28,694$31,727
Rough$25,155$27,538$30,440
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,784$32,400$34,392
Clean$30,199$31,785$33,734
Average$29,029$30,554$32,419
Rough$27,859$29,323$31,103
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,989$35,369$37,073
Clean$33,343$34,697$36,364
Average$32,051$33,354$34,946
Rough$30,760$32,010$33,528
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,403$37,037$39,053
Clean$34,730$36,333$38,306
Average$33,385$34,926$36,813
Rough$32,039$33,519$35,319
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,954$32,438$34,269
Clean$30,366$31,822$33,614
Average$29,190$30,590$32,303
Rough$28,014$29,358$30,993
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,899$40,491$42,458
Clean$38,160$39,722$41,646
Average$36,682$38,184$40,022
Rough$35,203$36,646$38,398
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,958$43,853$44,969
Clean$42,141$43,020$44,109
Average$40,509$41,354$42,389
Rough$38,877$39,688$40,669
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,141$42,836$44,928
Clean$40,359$42,023$44,069
Average$38,796$40,395$42,351
Rough$37,233$38,768$40,633
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,340$45,642$47,256
Clean$43,497$44,775$46,352
Average$41,812$43,041$44,545
Rough$40,127$41,307$42,737
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,338$30,127$32,330
Clean$27,800$29,555$31,712
Average$26,723$28,410$30,475
Rough$25,646$27,266$29,239
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,015$26,960$29,349
Clean$24,540$26,448$28,788
Average$23,589$25,424$27,665
Rough$22,639$24,399$26,543
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,007$29,602$31,568
Clean$27,475$29,040$30,964
Average$26,410$27,915$29,757
Rough$25,346$26,791$28,549
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,618$31,328$34,655
Clean$28,075$30,733$33,992
Average$26,987$29,543$32,667
Rough$25,900$28,353$31,341
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,731$36,638$38,989
Clean$34,071$35,942$38,243
Average$32,751$34,550$36,752
Rough$31,431$33,159$35,261
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,014$45,731$47,850
Clean$43,177$44,862$46,935
Average$41,505$43,125$45,105
Rough$39,832$41,388$43,275
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,665$48,741$50,078
Clean$46,760$47,815$49,120
Average$44,948$45,964$47,205
Rough$43,137$44,112$45,290
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,024$49,277$50,831
Clean$47,112$48,341$49,859
Average$45,287$46,469$47,915
Rough$43,462$44,597$45,971
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,020$40,610$42,573
Clean$38,279$39,838$41,759
Average$36,796$38,296$40,130
Rough$35,313$36,753$38,502
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,507$45,847$47,505
Clean$43,661$44,976$46,597
Average$41,970$43,234$44,780
Rough$40,279$41,493$42,963
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,365$28,860$31,925
Clean$25,864$28,312$31,315
Average$24,862$27,215$30,094
Rough$23,860$26,119$28,873
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,426 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,787 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,426 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,787 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,426 for one in "Clean" condition and about $34,787 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ram 1500 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2019 Ram 1500 ranges from $30,836 to $37,173, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2019 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.