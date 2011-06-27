Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,799
|$42,636
|$44,902
|Clean
|$40,023
|$41,826
|$44,044
|Average
|$38,473
|$40,207
|$42,326
|Rough
|$36,923
|$38,587
|$40,609
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,959
|$34,984
|$38,700
|Clean
|$31,352
|$34,319
|$37,959
|Average
|$30,137
|$32,990
|$36,479
|Rough
|$28,923
|$31,661
|$34,999
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,805
|$32,436
|$34,445
|Clean
|$30,220
|$31,820
|$33,787
|Average
|$29,050
|$30,588
|$32,469
|Rough
|$27,879
|$29,356
|$31,152
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,078
|$42,042
|$43,240
|Clean
|$40,297
|$41,243
|$42,414
|Average
|$38,736
|$39,646
|$40,760
|Rough
|$37,175
|$38,049
|$39,106
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,494
|$38,138
|$40,166
|Clean
|$35,800
|$37,413
|$39,398
|Average
|$34,413
|$35,964
|$37,862
|Rough
|$33,027
|$34,516
|$36,326
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,629
|$36,946
|$38,573
|Clean
|$34,952
|$36,244
|$37,835
|Average
|$33,598
|$34,841
|$36,360
|Rough
|$32,244
|$33,437
|$34,884
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,126
|$32,499
|$34,194
|Clean
|$30,535
|$31,882
|$33,540
|Average
|$29,352
|$30,647
|$32,232
|Rough
|$28,169
|$29,412
|$30,924
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,089
|$28,888
|$31,103
|Clean
|$26,574
|$28,340
|$30,508
|Average
|$25,544
|$27,242
|$29,318
|Rough
|$24,515
|$26,145
|$28,129
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,073
|$35,461
|$37,173
|Clean
|$33,426
|$34,787
|$36,463
|Average
|$32,131
|$33,440
|$35,041
|Rough
|$30,836
|$32,093
|$33,619
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,796
|$30,427
|$33,658
|Clean
|$27,268
|$29,849
|$33,015
|Average
|$26,212
|$28,694
|$31,727
|Rough
|$25,155
|$27,538
|$30,440
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,784
|$32,400
|$34,392
|Clean
|$30,199
|$31,785
|$33,734
|Average
|$29,029
|$30,554
|$32,419
|Rough
|$27,859
|$29,323
|$31,103
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,989
|$35,369
|$37,073
|Clean
|$33,343
|$34,697
|$36,364
|Average
|$32,051
|$33,354
|$34,946
|Rough
|$30,760
|$32,010
|$33,528
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,403
|$37,037
|$39,053
|Clean
|$34,730
|$36,333
|$38,306
|Average
|$33,385
|$34,926
|$36,813
|Rough
|$32,039
|$33,519
|$35,319
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,954
|$32,438
|$34,269
|Clean
|$30,366
|$31,822
|$33,614
|Average
|$29,190
|$30,590
|$32,303
|Rough
|$28,014
|$29,358
|$30,993
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,899
|$40,491
|$42,458
|Clean
|$38,160
|$39,722
|$41,646
|Average
|$36,682
|$38,184
|$40,022
|Rough
|$35,203
|$36,646
|$38,398
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,958
|$43,853
|$44,969
|Clean
|$42,141
|$43,020
|$44,109
|Average
|$40,509
|$41,354
|$42,389
|Rough
|$38,877
|$39,688
|$40,669
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,141
|$42,836
|$44,928
|Clean
|$40,359
|$42,023
|$44,069
|Average
|$38,796
|$40,395
|$42,351
|Rough
|$37,233
|$38,768
|$40,633
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,340
|$45,642
|$47,256
|Clean
|$43,497
|$44,775
|$46,352
|Average
|$41,812
|$43,041
|$44,545
|Rough
|$40,127
|$41,307
|$42,737
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,338
|$30,127
|$32,330
|Clean
|$27,800
|$29,555
|$31,712
|Average
|$26,723
|$28,410
|$30,475
|Rough
|$25,646
|$27,266
|$29,239
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,015
|$26,960
|$29,349
|Clean
|$24,540
|$26,448
|$28,788
|Average
|$23,589
|$25,424
|$27,665
|Rough
|$22,639
|$24,399
|$26,543
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,007
|$29,602
|$31,568
|Clean
|$27,475
|$29,040
|$30,964
|Average
|$26,410
|$27,915
|$29,757
|Rough
|$25,346
|$26,791
|$28,549
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,618
|$31,328
|$34,655
|Clean
|$28,075
|$30,733
|$33,992
|Average
|$26,987
|$29,543
|$32,667
|Rough
|$25,900
|$28,353
|$31,341
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,731
|$36,638
|$38,989
|Clean
|$34,071
|$35,942
|$38,243
|Average
|$32,751
|$34,550
|$36,752
|Rough
|$31,431
|$33,159
|$35,261
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,014
|$45,731
|$47,850
|Clean
|$43,177
|$44,862
|$46,935
|Average
|$41,505
|$43,125
|$45,105
|Rough
|$39,832
|$41,388
|$43,275
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,665
|$48,741
|$50,078
|Clean
|$46,760
|$47,815
|$49,120
|Average
|$44,948
|$45,964
|$47,205
|Rough
|$43,137
|$44,112
|$45,290
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,024
|$49,277
|$50,831
|Clean
|$47,112
|$48,341
|$49,859
|Average
|$45,287
|$46,469
|$47,915
|Rough
|$43,462
|$44,597
|$45,971
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,020
|$40,610
|$42,573
|Clean
|$38,279
|$39,838
|$41,759
|Average
|$36,796
|$38,296
|$40,130
|Rough
|$35,313
|$36,753
|$38,502
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,507
|$45,847
|$47,505
|Clean
|$43,661
|$44,976
|$46,597
|Average
|$41,970
|$43,234
|$44,780
|Rough
|$40,279
|$41,493
|$42,963
Estimated values
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,365
|$28,860
|$31,925
|Clean
|$25,864
|$28,312
|$31,315
|Average
|$24,862
|$27,215
|$30,094
|Rough
|$23,860
|$26,119
|$28,873