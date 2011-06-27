Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,894
|$19,740
|$21,824
|Clean
|$17,502
|$19,303
|$21,337
|Average
|$16,718
|$18,430
|$20,361
|Rough
|$15,934
|$17,556
|$19,386
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,030
|$24,044
|$26,317
|Clean
|$21,548
|$23,512
|$25,729
|Average
|$20,583
|$22,448
|$24,553
|Rough
|$19,617
|$21,384
|$23,377
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,351
|$26,388
|$28,688
|Clean
|$23,817
|$25,804
|$28,047
|Average
|$22,751
|$24,636
|$26,765
|Rough
|$21,684
|$23,469
|$25,483
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,063
|$20,800
|$22,760
|Clean
|$18,646
|$20,340
|$22,251
|Average
|$17,811
|$19,419
|$21,234
|Rough
|$16,975
|$18,499
|$20,217
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,881
|$24,820
|$27,010
|Clean
|$22,379
|$24,271
|$26,406
|Average
|$21,377
|$23,173
|$25,199
|Rough
|$20,375
|$22,075
|$23,992
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,501
|$22,366
|$24,470
|Clean
|$20,052
|$21,871
|$23,924
|Average
|$19,154
|$20,882
|$22,830
|Rough
|$18,256
|$19,892
|$21,737
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,512
|$27,579
|$29,911
|Clean
|$24,954
|$26,969
|$29,243
|Average
|$23,836
|$25,749
|$27,906
|Rough
|$22,718
|$24,528
|$26,570
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,451
|$21,271
|$23,325
|Clean
|$19,025
|$20,801
|$22,804
|Average
|$18,173
|$19,860
|$21,762
|Rough
|$17,321
|$18,919
|$20,720