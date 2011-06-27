  1. Home
  2. Appraise Your Car
  3. Mercedes-Benz value appraisal

Mercedes-Benz value appraisal

Enter your License Plate or VIN and we'll find your car faster.

A quick guide to the Mercedes-Benz value tool

How Mercedes-Benz values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the Mercedes-Benz, the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.

Which Mercedes-Benz vehicles can be appraised: Just about every Mercedes-Benz is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.

Shop used cars

Search by:
To
To
Up to
per month

FAQ