Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,330
|$23,795
|$26,300
|Clean
|$20,644
|$23,026
|$25,435
|Average
|$19,271
|$21,488
|$23,705
|Rough
|$17,898
|$19,949
|$21,974
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,191
|$37,111
|$40,093
|Clean
|$33,090
|$35,912
|$38,774
|Average
|$30,890
|$33,513
|$36,136
|Rough
|$28,690
|$31,114
|$33,498
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,416
|$27,942
|$30,517
|Clean
|$24,598
|$27,039
|$29,513
|Average
|$22,963
|$25,233
|$27,505
|Rough
|$21,327
|$23,427
|$25,497
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,383
|$24,037
|$26,732
|Clean
|$20,695
|$23,260
|$25,852
|Average
|$19,319
|$21,706
|$24,093
|Rough
|$17,943
|$20,152
|$22,335
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,095
|$22,689
|$25,323
|Clean
|$19,448
|$21,956
|$24,490
|Average
|$18,155
|$20,489
|$22,824
|Rough
|$16,862
|$19,023
|$21,158
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,719
|$23,171
|$25,664
|Clean
|$20,052
|$22,422
|$24,820
|Average
|$18,719
|$20,924
|$23,131
|Rough
|$17,385
|$19,427
|$21,442
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,893
|$30,614
|$33,386
|Clean
|$26,996
|$29,625
|$32,288
|Average
|$25,201
|$27,646
|$30,091
|Rough
|$23,406
|$25,667
|$27,894
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,733
|$20,222
|$22,748
|Clean
|$17,162
|$19,569
|$22,000
|Average
|$16,021
|$18,262
|$20,503
|Rough
|$14,880
|$16,954
|$19,006
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,734
|$27,183
|$30,679
|Clean
|$22,971
|$26,304
|$29,670
|Average
|$21,443
|$24,547
|$27,651
|Rough
|$19,916
|$22,790
|$25,633
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,239
|$25,470
|$28,747
|Clean
|$21,524
|$24,647
|$27,801
|Average
|$20,093
|$23,001
|$25,910
|Rough
|$18,661
|$21,354
|$24,018
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,327
|$27,303
|$30,326
|Clean
|$23,544
|$26,420
|$29,328
|Average
|$21,978
|$24,656
|$27,333
|Rough
|$20,413
|$22,891
|$25,337
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,894
|$28,684
|$31,523
|Clean
|$25,060
|$27,757
|$30,486
|Average
|$23,394
|$25,903
|$28,412
|Rough
|$21,728
|$24,049
|$26,338
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,314
|$23,266
|$26,258
|Clean
|$19,661
|$22,514
|$25,394
|Average
|$18,353
|$21,010
|$23,667
|Rough
|$17,046
|$19,506
|$21,939
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,769
|$28,589
|$31,458
|Clean
|$24,940
|$27,665
|$30,424
|Average
|$23,281
|$25,817
|$28,354
|Rough
|$21,623
|$23,969
|$26,284
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,225
|$21,783
|$24,379
|Clean
|$18,606
|$21,079
|$23,577
|Average
|$17,369
|$19,671
|$21,973
|Rough
|$16,132
|$18,263
|$20,369
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,733
|$20,222
|$22,748
|Clean
|$17,162
|$19,569
|$22,000
|Average
|$16,021
|$18,262
|$20,503
|Rough
|$14,880
|$16,954
|$19,006
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,486
|$27,275
|$30,110
|Clean
|$23,698
|$26,394
|$29,120
|Average
|$22,123
|$24,631
|$27,139
|Rough
|$20,547
|$22,868
|$25,158
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,530
|$25,941
|$28,394
|Clean
|$22,773
|$25,102
|$27,460
|Average
|$21,259
|$23,425
|$25,592
|Rough
|$19,744
|$21,749
|$23,724
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,641
|$20,793
|$22,981
|Clean
|$18,041
|$20,121
|$22,225
|Average
|$16,842
|$18,777
|$20,713
|Rough
|$15,642
|$17,433
|$19,201
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,596
|$18,889
|$21,215
|Clean
|$16,062
|$18,278
|$20,517
|Average
|$14,994
|$17,057
|$19,121
|Rough
|$13,926
|$15,836
|$17,725
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,858
|$17,232
|$19,638
|Clean
|$14,380
|$16,675
|$18,992
|Average
|$13,424
|$15,562
|$17,699
|Rough
|$12,467
|$14,448
|$16,407
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,581
|$23,193
|$25,847
|Clean
|$19,919
|$22,444
|$24,996
|Average
|$18,594
|$20,945
|$23,296
|Rough
|$17,270
|$19,445
|$21,595
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,581
|$23,193
|$25,847
|Clean
|$19,919
|$22,444
|$24,996
|Average
|$18,594
|$20,945
|$23,296
|Rough
|$17,270
|$19,445
|$21,595
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,127
|$22,951
|$24,813
|Clean
|$20,447
|$22,209
|$23,997
|Average
|$19,087
|$20,726
|$22,364
|Rough
|$17,728
|$19,242
|$20,732
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,420
|$26,179
|$28,984
|Clean
|$22,666
|$25,333
|$28,030
|Average
|$21,159
|$23,641
|$26,123
|Rough
|$19,652
|$21,949
|$24,216
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,413
|$28,944
|$31,522
|Clean
|$25,563
|$28,008
|$30,485
|Average
|$23,863
|$26,137
|$28,411
|Rough
|$22,163
|$24,266
|$26,337
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,047
|$27,542
|$31,084
|Clean
|$23,274
|$26,652
|$30,062
|Average
|$21,726
|$24,871
|$28,017
|Rough
|$20,178
|$23,091
|$25,971
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,158
|$23,087
|$26,056
|Clean
|$19,509
|$22,341
|$25,199
|Average
|$18,212
|$20,848
|$23,485
|Rough
|$16,914
|$19,356
|$21,770
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,474
|$30,342
|$33,261
|Clean
|$26,590
|$29,361
|$32,167
|Average
|$24,821
|$27,400
|$29,978
|Rough
|$23,053
|$25,439
|$27,790
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,518
|$30,297
|$33,128
|Clean
|$26,633
|$29,318
|$32,038
|Average
|$24,862
|$27,360
|$29,858
|Rough
|$23,091
|$25,401
|$27,678
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,112
|$22,727
|$25,380
|Clean
|$19,465
|$21,992
|$24,545
|Average
|$18,171
|$20,523
|$22,875
|Rough
|$16,876
|$19,054
|$21,205
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,974
|$30,995
|$34,068
|Clean
|$27,074
|$29,993
|$32,947
|Average
|$25,273
|$27,990
|$30,706
|Rough
|$23,473
|$25,986
|$28,464
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,929
|$25,713
|$28,540
|Clean
|$22,191
|$24,882
|$27,601
|Average
|$20,716
|$23,219
|$25,723
|Rough
|$19,240
|$21,557
|$23,845
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,918
|$20,416
|$22,951
|Clean
|$17,341
|$19,756
|$22,196
|Average
|$16,188
|$18,437
|$20,686
|Rough
|$15,035
|$17,117
|$19,176
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,393
|$22,998
|$25,644
|Clean
|$19,737
|$22,254
|$24,800
|Average
|$18,424
|$20,768
|$23,113
|Rough
|$17,112
|$19,281
|$21,426
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,701
|$25,998
|$29,343
|Clean
|$21,970
|$25,158
|$28,377
|Average
|$20,509
|$23,477
|$26,447
|Rough
|$19,048
|$21,797
|$24,516
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,720
|$24,373
|$27,069
|Clean
|$21,021
|$23,586
|$26,179
|Average
|$19,623
|$22,010
|$24,398
|Rough
|$18,225
|$20,435
|$22,617
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,095
|$22,689
|$25,323
|Clean
|$19,448
|$21,956
|$24,490
|Average
|$18,155
|$20,489
|$22,824
|Rough
|$16,862
|$19,023
|$21,158
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,420
|$26,179
|$28,984
|Clean
|$22,666
|$25,333
|$28,030
|Average
|$21,159
|$23,641
|$26,123
|Rough
|$19,652
|$21,949
|$24,216
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,590
|$24,239
|$26,931
|Clean
|$20,895
|$23,456
|$26,045
|Average
|$19,506
|$21,889
|$24,273
|Rough
|$18,116
|$20,322
|$22,501
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,243
|$17,608
|$20,004
|Clean
|$14,752
|$17,039
|$19,346
|Average
|$13,771
|$15,901
|$18,030
|Rough
|$12,790
|$14,762
|$16,714
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,127
|$26,648
|$29,213
|Clean
|$23,350
|$25,786
|$28,252
|Average
|$21,797
|$24,064
|$26,330
|Rough
|$20,245
|$22,341
|$24,408
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,019
|$24,533
|$27,088
|Clean
|$21,311
|$23,740
|$26,197
|Average
|$19,893
|$22,154
|$24,414
|Rough
|$18,476
|$20,568
|$22,632
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,229
|$34,401
|$37,631
|Clean
|$30,224
|$33,289
|$36,393
|Average
|$28,214
|$31,066
|$33,917
|Rough
|$26,204
|$28,842
|$31,441
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,960
|$24,629
|$27,340
|Clean
|$21,253
|$23,833
|$26,440
|Average
|$19,840
|$22,241
|$24,641
|Rough
|$18,427
|$20,649
|$22,843
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,757
|$26,063
|$29,415
|Clean
|$22,024
|$25,221
|$28,448
|Average
|$20,560
|$23,536
|$26,512
|Rough
|$19,095
|$21,851
|$24,577
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,495
|$24,142
|$26,830
|Clean
|$20,804
|$23,362
|$25,947
|Average
|$19,420
|$21,801
|$24,182
|Rough
|$18,037
|$20,241
|$22,417
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,013
|$25,759
|$28,551
|Clean
|$22,273
|$24,927
|$27,611
|Average
|$20,792
|$23,262
|$25,733
|Rough
|$19,311
|$21,597
|$23,854
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,206
|$26,865
|$29,569
|Clean
|$23,427
|$25,996
|$28,596
|Average
|$21,869
|$24,260
|$26,651
|Rough
|$20,311
|$22,523
|$24,705
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,952
|$25,565
|$28,222
|Clean
|$22,213
|$24,739
|$27,294
|Average
|$20,736
|$23,086
|$25,437
|Rough
|$19,259
|$21,434
|$23,580
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,706
|$28,358
|$31,058
|Clean
|$24,879
|$27,441
|$30,036
|Average
|$23,225
|$25,608
|$27,993
|Rough
|$21,570
|$23,775
|$25,949
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,772
|$27,568
|$30,411
|Clean
|$23,975
|$26,677
|$29,411
|Average
|$22,381
|$24,895
|$27,410
|Rough
|$20,786
|$23,113
|$25,409
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,297
|$23,746
|$25,235
|Clean
|$21,580
|$22,979
|$24,405
|Average
|$20,145
|$21,444
|$22,744
|Rough
|$18,710
|$19,909
|$21,084
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,909
|$24,569
|$27,272
|Clean
|$21,204
|$23,775
|$26,375
|Average
|$19,794
|$22,187
|$24,580
|Rough
|$18,384
|$20,599
|$22,786
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,504
|$31,388
|$34,326
|Clean
|$27,587
|$30,374
|$33,197
|Average
|$25,752
|$28,345
|$30,939
|Rough
|$23,918
|$26,316
|$28,680
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,604
|$21,306
|$24,048
|Clean
|$18,005
|$20,618
|$23,257
|Average
|$16,808
|$19,241
|$21,674
|Rough
|$15,611
|$17,863
|$20,092
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,028
|$33,886
|$36,801
|Clean
|$30,030
|$32,791
|$35,591
|Average
|$28,033
|$30,600
|$33,169
|Rough
|$26,036
|$28,410
|$30,748
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,661
|$28,391
|$31,171
|Clean
|$24,835
|$27,474
|$30,146
|Average
|$23,184
|$25,638
|$28,095
|Rough
|$21,532
|$23,803
|$26,044
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,137
|$20,656
|$23,212
|Clean
|$17,554
|$19,988
|$22,448
|Average
|$16,386
|$18,653
|$20,921
|Rough
|$15,219
|$17,318
|$19,394
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,590
|$24,239
|$26,931
|Clean
|$20,895
|$23,456
|$26,045
|Average
|$19,506
|$21,889
|$24,273
|Rough
|$18,116
|$20,322
|$22,501
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,784
|$17,128
|$18,501
|Clean
|$15,276
|$16,575
|$17,892
|Average
|$14,260
|$15,468
|$16,675
|Rough
|$13,244
|$14,360
|$15,458
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,575
|$18,051
|$20,561
|Clean
|$15,073
|$17,468
|$19,885
|Average
|$14,071
|$16,301
|$18,532
|Rough
|$13,069
|$15,134
|$17,179
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,299
|$31,439
|$34,633
|Clean
|$27,388
|$30,423
|$33,494
|Average
|$25,567
|$28,391
|$31,215
|Rough
|$23,746
|$26,358
|$28,936
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,038
|$21,588
|$24,177
|Clean
|$18,425
|$20,891
|$23,381
|Average
|$17,200
|$19,495
|$21,791
|Rough
|$15,975
|$18,100
|$20,200
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,769
|$28,589
|$31,458
|Clean
|$24,940
|$27,665
|$30,424
|Average
|$23,281
|$25,817
|$28,354
|Rough
|$21,623
|$23,969
|$26,284
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,572
|$22,967
|$25,404
|Clean
|$19,910
|$22,225
|$24,568
|Average
|$18,586
|$20,740
|$22,897
|Rough
|$17,262
|$19,256
|$21,225
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,940
|$36,691
|$39,503
|Clean
|$32,848
|$35,505
|$38,204
|Average
|$30,663
|$33,134
|$35,605
|Rough
|$28,479
|$30,762
|$33,006
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,997
|$29,930
|$32,915
|Clean
|$26,129
|$28,963
|$31,832
|Average
|$24,391
|$27,028
|$29,666
|Rough
|$22,654
|$25,093
|$27,501
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,925
|$15,565
|$16,231
|Clean
|$14,444
|$15,062
|$15,697
|Average
|$13,484
|$14,056
|$14,629
|Rough
|$12,523
|$13,050
|$13,561
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,239
|$25,247
|$27,299
|Clean
|$22,491
|$24,431
|$26,401
|Average
|$20,995
|$22,799
|$24,605
|Rough
|$19,500
|$21,167
|$22,808
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,862
|$23,376
|$25,931
|Clean
|$20,190
|$22,620
|$25,078
|Average
|$18,848
|$21,109
|$23,372
|Rough
|$17,505
|$19,598
|$21,666
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,263
|$21,834
|$24,444
|Clean
|$18,643
|$21,128
|$23,640
|Average
|$17,404
|$19,717
|$22,031
|Rough
|$16,164
|$18,306
|$20,423
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,198
|$26,040
|$28,927
|Clean
|$22,452
|$25,199
|$27,975
|Average
|$20,959
|$23,515
|$26,072
|Rough
|$19,466
|$21,832
|$24,169
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,801
|$27,598
|$30,442
|Clean
|$24,003
|$26,706
|$29,441
|Average
|$22,407
|$24,922
|$27,438
|Rough
|$20,810
|$23,138
|$25,435
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,501
|$30,905
|$33,361
|Clean
|$27,583
|$29,906
|$32,263
|Average
|$25,749
|$27,908
|$30,068
|Rough
|$23,915
|$25,910
|$27,873
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,706
|$28,526
|$31,393
|Clean
|$24,879
|$27,604
|$30,361
|Average
|$23,225
|$25,760
|$28,295
|Rough
|$21,570
|$23,916
|$26,230
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,506
|$18,421
|$20,367
|Clean
|$15,975
|$17,825
|$19,697
|Average
|$14,913
|$16,635
|$18,356
|Rough
|$13,851
|$15,444
|$17,016
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,572
|$23,560
|$26,592
|Clean
|$19,910
|$22,799
|$25,717
|Average
|$18,586
|$21,276
|$23,967
|Rough
|$17,262
|$19,753
|$22,218
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,393
|$22,998
|$25,644
|Clean
|$19,737
|$22,254
|$24,800
|Average
|$18,424
|$20,768
|$23,113
|Rough
|$17,112
|$19,281
|$21,426
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,851
|$27,615
|$30,425
|Clean
|$24,051
|$26,722
|$29,425
|Average
|$22,452
|$24,937
|$27,423
|Rough
|$20,853
|$23,152
|$25,421
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,782
|$19,344
|$21,940
|Clean
|$16,242
|$18,718
|$21,219
|Average
|$15,162
|$17,468
|$19,775
|Rough
|$14,082
|$16,218
|$18,332
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,783
|$21,447
|$24,148
|Clean
|$18,178
|$20,754
|$23,354
|Average
|$16,970
|$19,367
|$21,765
|Rough
|$15,761
|$17,981
|$20,176
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,919
|$33,740
|$36,616
|Clean
|$29,924
|$32,649
|$35,412
|Average
|$27,934
|$30,468
|$33,002
|Rough
|$25,944
|$28,287
|$30,593
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,811
|$19,942
|$22,109
|Clean
|$17,238
|$19,298
|$21,382
|Average
|$16,092
|$18,009
|$19,927
|Rough
|$14,945
|$16,720
|$18,473
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,691
|$28,605
|$31,569
|Clean
|$24,864
|$27,680
|$30,531
|Average
|$23,211
|$25,831
|$28,453
|Rough
|$21,557
|$23,982
|$26,376
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,720
|$24,373
|$27,069
|Clean
|$21,021
|$23,586
|$26,179
|Average
|$19,623
|$22,010
|$24,398
|Rough
|$18,225
|$20,435
|$22,617
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,844
|$21,154
|$23,503
|Clean
|$18,237
|$20,471
|$22,730
|Average
|$17,024
|$19,103
|$21,183
|Rough
|$15,812
|$17,736
|$19,637
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,390
|$27,177
|$30,011
|Clean
|$23,606
|$26,298
|$29,023
|Average
|$22,036
|$24,542
|$27,049
|Rough
|$20,466
|$22,785
|$25,074
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,977
|$22,452
|$24,965
|Clean
|$19,334
|$21,726
|$24,144
|Average
|$18,048
|$20,275
|$22,501
|Rough
|$16,762
|$18,823
|$20,859
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,486
|$27,275
|$30,110
|Clean
|$23,698
|$26,394
|$29,120
|Average
|$22,123
|$24,631
|$27,139
|Rough
|$20,547
|$22,868
|$25,158
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Lone Star Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,013
|$25,759
|$28,551
|Clean
|$22,273
|$24,927
|$27,611
|Average
|$20,792
|$23,262
|$25,733
|Rough
|$19,311
|$21,597
|$23,854
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,830
|$33,245
|$35,714
|Clean
|$29,838
|$32,171
|$34,539
|Average
|$27,854
|$30,022
|$32,189
|Rough
|$25,870
|$27,873
|$29,840
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,942
|$21,297
|$23,690
|Clean
|$18,332
|$20,609
|$22,911
|Average
|$17,113
|$19,232
|$21,352
|Rough
|$15,894
|$17,855
|$19,793
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,783
|$16,091
|$18,427
|Clean
|$13,340
|$15,571
|$17,821
|Average
|$12,453
|$14,531
|$16,608
|Rough
|$11,566
|$13,490
|$15,396
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Big Horn Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,918
|$20,416
|$22,951
|Clean
|$17,341
|$19,756
|$22,196
|Average
|$16,188
|$18,437
|$20,686
|Rough
|$15,035
|$17,117
|$19,176
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,528
|$27,799
|$30,115
|Clean
|$24,706
|$26,900
|$29,124
|Average
|$23,063
|$25,103
|$27,143
|Rough
|$21,420
|$23,306
|$25,162
Estimated values
2016 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,177
|$20,712
|$23,284
|Clean
|$17,592
|$20,043
|$22,518
|Average
|$16,422
|$18,704
|$20,986
|Rough
|$15,253
|$17,365
|$19,454