Estimated values
2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,139
|$29,738
|$32,174
|Clean
|$26,150
|$28,633
|$30,924
|Average
|$24,172
|$26,425
|$28,425
|Rough
|$22,194
|$24,217
|$25,925
2014 Lexus GX 460 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,032
|$25,555
|$27,907
|Clean
|$22,193
|$24,606
|$26,823
|Average
|$20,514
|$22,708
|$24,655
|Rough
|$18,836
|$20,811
|$22,487