Estimated values
2003 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,608
|$8,300
|$10,315
|Clean
|$4,090
|$7,381
|$9,171
|Average
|$3,056
|$5,544
|$6,884
|Rough
|$2,021
|$3,707
|$4,597
Estimated values
2003 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,659
|$3,111
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,365
|$2,766
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,776
|$2,076
|Rough
|$807
|$1,188
|$1,386
Estimated values
2003 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sport Wagon (4.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,018
|$6,450
|$7,782
|Clean
|$3,567
|$5,736
|$6,920
|Average
|$2,664
|$4,309
|$5,194
|Rough
|$1,762
|$2,881
|$3,468
Estimated values
2003 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$1,819
|$2,050
|Clean
|$1,248
|$1,618
|$1,823
|Average
|$932
|$1,215
|$1,368
|Rough
|$616
|$813
|$914
Estimated values
2003 BMW 5 Series 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,907
|$4,574
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,474
|$4,067
|Average
|$1,787
|$2,610
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,745
|$2,038
Estimated values
2003 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,124
|$3,659
|Clean
|$1,913
|$2,778
|$3,253
|Average
|$1,429
|$2,087
|$2,442
|Rough
|$945
|$1,395
|$1,631