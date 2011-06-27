  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,352$7,769$9,159
Clean$6,017$7,368$8,655
Average$5,347$6,566$7,649
Rough$4,678$5,765$6,642
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,468$6,874$8,239
Clean$5,180$6,520$7,786
Average$4,604$5,810$6,881
Rough$4,027$5,101$5,975
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,860$7,326$8,752
Clean$5,551$6,948$8,271
Average$4,934$6,192$7,309
Rough$4,316$5,436$6,347
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,302$7,821$9,302
Clean$5,970$7,417$8,791
Average$5,305$6,611$7,769
Rough$4,641$5,804$6,746
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,970$7,467$8,924
Clean$5,655$7,082$8,434
Average$5,026$6,312$7,453
Rough$4,396$5,541$6,472
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,169$7,634$9,064
Clean$5,844$7,240$8,566
Average$5,193$6,453$7,570
Rough$4,543$5,665$6,573
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,132$8,795$10,420
Clean$6,756$8,341$9,847
Average$6,004$7,434$8,702
Rough$5,253$6,526$7,556
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,853$7,349$8,803
Clean$5,544$6,970$8,319
Average$4,927$6,211$7,352
Rough$4,310$5,453$6,384
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,981$7,447$8,875
Clean$5,666$7,063$8,387
Average$5,035$6,294$7,412
Rough$4,405$5,526$6,436
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,847$8,500$10,112
Clean$6,486$8,062$9,556
Average$5,764$7,185$8,445
Rough$5,043$6,308$7,333
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,030$7,563$9,052
Clean$5,712$7,172$8,555
Average$5,076$6,392$7,560
Rough$4,441$5,612$6,565
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,520 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Cruze is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,520 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,520 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze ranges from $4,027 to $8,239, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.