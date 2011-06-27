Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,352
|$7,769
|$9,159
|Clean
|$6,017
|$7,368
|$8,655
|Average
|$5,347
|$6,566
|$7,649
|Rough
|$4,678
|$5,765
|$6,642
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,468
|$6,874
|$8,239
|Clean
|$5,180
|$6,520
|$7,786
|Average
|$4,604
|$5,810
|$6,881
|Rough
|$4,027
|$5,101
|$5,975
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,860
|$7,326
|$8,752
|Clean
|$5,551
|$6,948
|$8,271
|Average
|$4,934
|$6,192
|$7,309
|Rough
|$4,316
|$5,436
|$6,347
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,302
|$7,821
|$9,302
|Clean
|$5,970
|$7,417
|$8,791
|Average
|$5,305
|$6,611
|$7,769
|Rough
|$4,641
|$5,804
|$6,746
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,970
|$7,467
|$8,924
|Clean
|$5,655
|$7,082
|$8,434
|Average
|$5,026
|$6,312
|$7,453
|Rough
|$4,396
|$5,541
|$6,472
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,169
|$7,634
|$9,064
|Clean
|$5,844
|$7,240
|$8,566
|Average
|$5,193
|$6,453
|$7,570
|Rough
|$4,543
|$5,665
|$6,573
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,132
|$8,795
|$10,420
|Clean
|$6,756
|$8,341
|$9,847
|Average
|$6,004
|$7,434
|$8,702
|Rough
|$5,253
|$6,526
|$7,556
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,853
|$7,349
|$8,803
|Clean
|$5,544
|$6,970
|$8,319
|Average
|$4,927
|$6,211
|$7,352
|Rough
|$4,310
|$5,453
|$6,384
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$7,447
|$8,875
|Clean
|$5,666
|$7,063
|$8,387
|Average
|$5,035
|$6,294
|$7,412
|Rough
|$4,405
|$5,526
|$6,436
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,847
|$8,500
|$10,112
|Clean
|$6,486
|$8,062
|$9,556
|Average
|$5,764
|$7,185
|$8,445
|Rough
|$5,043
|$6,308
|$7,333
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,030
|$7,563
|$9,052
|Clean
|$5,712
|$7,172
|$8,555
|Average
|$5,076
|$6,392
|$7,560
|Rough
|$4,441
|$5,612
|$6,565