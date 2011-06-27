Estimated values
2012 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,175
|$8,770
|$10,032
|Clean
|$6,872
|$8,388
|$9,571
|Average
|$6,265
|$7,623
|$8,649
|Rough
|$5,659
|$6,858
|$7,727
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Liberty Limited Jet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,764
|$9,704
|$11,231
|Clean
|$7,436
|$9,281
|$10,715
|Average
|$6,780
|$8,435
|$9,683
|Rough
|$6,124
|$7,588
|$8,651
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,351
|$7,855
|$9,042
|Clean
|$6,083
|$7,513
|$8,626
|Average
|$5,546
|$6,828
|$7,795
|Rough
|$5,009
|$6,143
|$6,964
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Liberty Limited Jet 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,006
|$8,903
|$10,396
|Clean
|$6,710
|$8,515
|$9,918
|Average
|$6,118
|$7,739
|$8,963
|Rough
|$5,526
|$6,962
|$8,007
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Liberty Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,903
|$7,421
|$8,616
|Clean
|$5,653
|$7,097
|$8,220
|Average
|$5,154
|$6,450
|$7,428
|Rough
|$4,655
|$5,803
|$6,637
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Liberty Limited 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,320
|$7,771
|$8,917
|Clean
|$6,053
|$7,433
|$8,507
|Average
|$5,519
|$6,755
|$7,687
|Rough
|$4,985
|$6,077
|$6,868