  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3
  4. 2021 Tesla Model 3
  5. Appraisal value

2021 Tesla Model 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle 
Go
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Accidents
Has the vehicle ever been in an accident?
Flood and Frame
Does the vehicle have any flood damage?
Does the vehicle have any frame damage?
Mechanical
Are there any mechanical issues or warning lights displayed on the dashboard?
Has your odometer ever been broken or replaced?
Exterior
Are there any panels in need of paint or body work?
Interior
Are any interior parts broken or inoperable?
Are there any rips, tears, or stains in the interior?
Tires
Do any tires need to be replaced?
Keys
How many keys do you have?
Modifications
Does the vehicle have any aftermarket modifications?
Other
Are there any other issues with the vehicle?
Edmunds market insights and a real offer on your car
  • Get the Edmunds Appraisal, so you know what it's worth
  • Get an instant, no obligation offer from CarMax to see how it compares
  • No contact info needed, no annoying calls
Enter by:
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values for the 2021 Tesla Model 3
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values are currently unavailable.
Did you know?
Vehicle appraisals vary significantly by zip code, mileage and condition. Get your most accurate price in just minutes!
Go
Sell my 2021 Tesla Model 3 with Edmunds Shop for a used Tesla Model 3 near you 

FAQ

Related information

Appraisal Values by Make

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home State

Sell Your Car Instantly Online in Your Home City

Resources For Buying and Selling A Car

Other Vehicles