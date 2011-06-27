Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,186
|$6,402
|$7,584
|Clean
|$3,809
|$5,822
|$6,900
|Average
|$3,054
|$4,663
|$5,530
|Rough
|$2,299
|$3,504
|$4,160
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,452
|$18,472
|$21,684
|Clean
|$11,329
|$16,800
|$19,726
|Average
|$9,084
|$13,455
|$15,811
|Rough
|$6,838
|$10,111
|$11,895
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,583
|$5,239
|$6,123
|Clean
|$3,260
|$4,764
|$5,570
|Average
|$2,614
|$3,816
|$4,464
|Rough
|$1,968
|$2,867
|$3,358
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,268
|$5,081
|$6,049
|Clean
|$2,974
|$4,621
|$5,503
|Average
|$2,384
|$3,701
|$4,411
|Rough
|$1,795
|$2,781
|$3,318
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,800
|$5,785
|$6,845
|Clean
|$3,457
|$5,261
|$6,227
|Average
|$2,772
|$4,214
|$4,991
|Rough
|$2,087
|$3,167
|$3,755
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$4,212
|$5,024
|Clean
|$2,452
|$3,831
|$4,570
|Average
|$1,966
|$3,068
|$3,663
|Rough
|$1,480
|$2,306
|$2,756
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,366
|$5,194
|$6,170
|Clean
|$3,063
|$4,724
|$5,613
|Average
|$2,456
|$3,784
|$4,499
|Rough
|$1,849
|$2,843
|$3,385
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,837
|$5,727
|$6,736
|Clean
|$3,491
|$5,208
|$6,128
|Average
|$2,799
|$4,171
|$4,912
|Rough
|$2,107
|$3,135
|$3,695
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,291
|$4,921
|$5,791
|Clean
|$2,994
|$4,476
|$5,268
|Average
|$2,400
|$3,585
|$4,223
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,694
|$3,177
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,721
|$5,786
|$6,890
|Clean
|$3,385
|$5,262
|$6,268
|Average
|$2,714
|$4,215
|$5,024
|Rough
|$2,043
|$3,167
|$3,780
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,885
|$5,785
|$6,799
|Clean
|$3,535
|$5,261
|$6,185
|Average
|$2,834
|$4,214
|$4,957
|Rough
|$2,134
|$3,167
|$3,730
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,888
|$5,863
|$6,918
|Clean
|$3,537
|$5,333
|$6,294
|Average
|$2,836
|$4,271
|$5,044
|Rough
|$2,135
|$3,210
|$3,795
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,791
|$5,826
|$6,912
|Clean
|$3,449
|$5,299
|$6,288
|Average
|$2,765
|$4,244
|$5,040
|Rough
|$2,082
|$3,189
|$3,792
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,881
|$5,681
|$6,643
|Clean
|$3,531
|$5,167
|$6,043
|Average
|$2,831
|$4,138
|$4,844
|Rough
|$2,131
|$3,110
|$3,644
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,788
|$3,944
|$4,559
|Clean
|$2,537
|$3,587
|$4,148
|Average
|$2,034
|$2,873
|$3,324
|Rough
|$1,531
|$2,159
|$2,501
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,684
|$15,271
|$17,718
|Clean
|$9,720
|$13,889
|$16,119
|Average
|$7,794
|$11,124
|$12,919
|Rough
|$5,867
|$8,359
|$9,719
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,552
|$3,708
|$4,325
|Clean
|$2,322
|$3,372
|$3,934
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,701
|$3,153
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,029
|$2,372
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,461
|$5,285
|$6,260
|Clean
|$3,149
|$4,807
|$5,695
|Average
|$2,525
|$3,850
|$4,564
|Rough
|$1,901
|$2,893
|$3,434