Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$6,402$7,584
Clean$3,809$5,822$6,900
Average$3,054$4,663$5,530
Rough$2,299$3,504$4,160
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,452$18,472$21,684
Clean$11,329$16,800$19,726
Average$9,084$13,455$15,811
Rough$6,838$10,111$11,895
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,583$5,239$6,123
Clean$3,260$4,764$5,570
Average$2,614$3,816$4,464
Rough$1,968$2,867$3,358
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,268$5,081$6,049
Clean$2,974$4,621$5,503
Average$2,384$3,701$4,411
Rough$1,795$2,781$3,318
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,800$5,785$6,845
Clean$3,457$5,261$6,227
Average$2,772$4,214$4,991
Rough$2,087$3,167$3,755
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,695$4,212$5,024
Clean$2,452$3,831$4,570
Average$1,966$3,068$3,663
Rough$1,480$2,306$2,756
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,366$5,194$6,170
Clean$3,063$4,724$5,613
Average$2,456$3,784$4,499
Rough$1,849$2,843$3,385
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,837$5,727$6,736
Clean$3,491$5,208$6,128
Average$2,799$4,171$4,912
Rough$2,107$3,135$3,695
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,291$4,921$5,791
Clean$2,994$4,476$5,268
Average$2,400$3,585$4,223
Rough$1,807$2,694$3,177
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,721$5,786$6,890
Clean$3,385$5,262$6,268
Average$2,714$4,215$5,024
Rough$2,043$3,167$3,780
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,885$5,785$6,799
Clean$3,535$5,261$6,185
Average$2,834$4,214$4,957
Rough$2,134$3,167$3,730
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,888$5,863$6,918
Clean$3,537$5,333$6,294
Average$2,836$4,271$5,044
Rough$2,135$3,210$3,795
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,791$5,826$6,912
Clean$3,449$5,299$6,288
Average$2,765$4,244$5,040
Rough$2,082$3,189$3,792
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,881$5,681$6,643
Clean$3,531$5,167$6,043
Average$2,831$4,138$4,844
Rough$2,131$3,110$3,644
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,788$3,944$4,559
Clean$2,537$3,587$4,148
Average$2,034$2,873$3,324
Rough$1,531$2,159$2,501
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,684$15,271$17,718
Clean$9,720$13,889$16,119
Average$7,794$11,124$12,919
Rough$5,867$8,359$9,719
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,552$3,708$4,325
Clean$2,322$3,372$3,934
Average$1,862$2,701$3,153
Rough$1,402$2,029$2,372
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,461$5,285$6,260
Clean$3,149$4,807$5,695
Average$2,525$3,850$4,564
Rough$1,901$2,893$3,434
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,831 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,831 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,452 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,831 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $1,480 to $5,024, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.