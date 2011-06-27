  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Equinox
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,507$16,734$18,234
Clean$15,231$16,435$17,906
Average$14,681$15,837$17,249
Rough$14,131$15,238$16,593
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,307$21,734$23,479
Clean$19,946$21,346$23,056
Average$19,226$20,569$22,211
Rough$18,506$19,792$21,366
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,010$20,674$22,709
Clean$18,673$20,305$22,300
Average$17,999$19,566$21,483
Rough$17,324$18,827$20,665
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,547$20,966$22,700
Clean$19,200$20,591$22,292
Average$18,507$19,842$21,474
Rough$17,814$19,092$20,657
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,494$23,081$25,020
Clean$21,113$22,668$24,570
Average$20,350$21,843$23,669
Rough$19,588$21,018$22,769
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,350$23,746$25,450
Clean$21,953$23,321$24,991
Average$21,161$22,472$24,075
Rough$20,368$21,623$23,159
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,516$22,941$24,681
Clean$21,134$22,531$24,237
Average$20,371$21,711$23,348
Rough$19,607$20,890$22,460
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,057$22,405$24,052
Clean$20,683$22,004$23,620
Average$19,936$21,203$22,754
Rough$19,189$20,402$21,888
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,770$20,178$21,899
Clean$18,437$19,817$21,505
Average$17,772$19,096$20,717
Rough$17,106$18,375$19,929
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,447$21,876$23,622
Clean$20,084$21,485$23,197
Average$19,359$20,703$22,347
Rough$18,634$19,920$21,496
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,098$24,543$26,308
Clean$22,688$24,104$25,835
Average$21,869$23,227$24,888
Rough$21,049$22,349$23,941
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,046$18,457$20,182
Clean$16,743$18,127$19,819
Average$16,139$17,467$19,092
Rough$15,534$16,808$18,366
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,756$19,105$20,755
Clean$17,441$18,764$20,382
Average$16,811$18,081$19,635
Rough$16,181$17,398$18,888
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,664$19,021$20,679
Clean$17,351$18,681$20,307
Average$16,724$18,001$19,563
Rough$16,097$17,321$18,818
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,443$21,938$23,765
Clean$20,080$21,546$23,337
Average$19,355$20,761$22,482
Rough$18,630$19,977$21,626
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,226$20,687$22,474
Clean$18,885$20,317$22,069
Average$18,203$19,578$21,260
Rough$17,521$18,838$20,451
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,864$20,127$21,670
Clean$18,529$19,767$21,280
Average$17,860$19,047$20,500
Rough$17,191$18,328$19,720
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Equinox near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,435 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,435 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,435 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $14,131 to $18,234, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.