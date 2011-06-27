Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,507
|$16,734
|$18,234
|Clean
|$15,231
|$16,435
|$17,906
|Average
|$14,681
|$15,837
|$17,249
|Rough
|$14,131
|$15,238
|$16,593
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,307
|$21,734
|$23,479
|Clean
|$19,946
|$21,346
|$23,056
|Average
|$19,226
|$20,569
|$22,211
|Rough
|$18,506
|$19,792
|$21,366
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,010
|$20,674
|$22,709
|Clean
|$18,673
|$20,305
|$22,300
|Average
|$17,999
|$19,566
|$21,483
|Rough
|$17,324
|$18,827
|$20,665
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,547
|$20,966
|$22,700
|Clean
|$19,200
|$20,591
|$22,292
|Average
|$18,507
|$19,842
|$21,474
|Rough
|$17,814
|$19,092
|$20,657
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,494
|$23,081
|$25,020
|Clean
|$21,113
|$22,668
|$24,570
|Average
|$20,350
|$21,843
|$23,669
|Rough
|$19,588
|$21,018
|$22,769
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,350
|$23,746
|$25,450
|Clean
|$21,953
|$23,321
|$24,991
|Average
|$21,161
|$22,472
|$24,075
|Rough
|$20,368
|$21,623
|$23,159
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,516
|$22,941
|$24,681
|Clean
|$21,134
|$22,531
|$24,237
|Average
|$20,371
|$21,711
|$23,348
|Rough
|$19,607
|$20,890
|$22,460
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,057
|$22,405
|$24,052
|Clean
|$20,683
|$22,004
|$23,620
|Average
|$19,936
|$21,203
|$22,754
|Rough
|$19,189
|$20,402
|$21,888
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,770
|$20,178
|$21,899
|Clean
|$18,437
|$19,817
|$21,505
|Average
|$17,772
|$19,096
|$20,717
|Rough
|$17,106
|$18,375
|$19,929
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,447
|$21,876
|$23,622
|Clean
|$20,084
|$21,485
|$23,197
|Average
|$19,359
|$20,703
|$22,347
|Rough
|$18,634
|$19,920
|$21,496
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,098
|$24,543
|$26,308
|Clean
|$22,688
|$24,104
|$25,835
|Average
|$21,869
|$23,227
|$24,888
|Rough
|$21,049
|$22,349
|$23,941
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,046
|$18,457
|$20,182
|Clean
|$16,743
|$18,127
|$19,819
|Average
|$16,139
|$17,467
|$19,092
|Rough
|$15,534
|$16,808
|$18,366
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,756
|$19,105
|$20,755
|Clean
|$17,441
|$18,764
|$20,382
|Average
|$16,811
|$18,081
|$19,635
|Rough
|$16,181
|$17,398
|$18,888
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,664
|$19,021
|$20,679
|Clean
|$17,351
|$18,681
|$20,307
|Average
|$16,724
|$18,001
|$19,563
|Rough
|$16,097
|$17,321
|$18,818
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,443
|$21,938
|$23,765
|Clean
|$20,080
|$21,546
|$23,337
|Average
|$19,355
|$20,761
|$22,482
|Rough
|$18,630
|$19,977
|$21,626
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,226
|$20,687
|$22,474
|Clean
|$18,885
|$20,317
|$22,069
|Average
|$18,203
|$19,578
|$21,260
|Rough
|$17,521
|$18,838
|$20,451
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,864
|$20,127
|$21,670
|Clean
|$18,529
|$19,767
|$21,280
|Average
|$17,860
|$19,047
|$20,500
|Rough
|$17,191
|$18,328
|$19,720