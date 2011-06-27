Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,210
|$9,010
|$10,634
|Clean
|$5,668
|$8,230
|$9,688
|Average
|$4,584
|$6,671
|$7,795
|Rough
|$3,500
|$5,112
|$5,903
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,970
|$6,089
|$7,309
|Clean
|$3,624
|$5,562
|$6,659
|Average
|$2,931
|$4,508
|$5,358
|Rough
|$2,238
|$3,455
|$4,058
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,347
|$6,661
|$7,995
|Clean
|$3,968
|$6,085
|$7,284
|Average
|$3,209
|$4,932
|$5,861
|Rough
|$2,451
|$3,780
|$4,438
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,216
|$9,328
|$11,126
|Clean
|$5,673
|$8,521
|$10,136
|Average
|$4,589
|$6,907
|$8,156
|Rough
|$3,504
|$5,293
|$6,177
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,184
|$9,082
|$10,759
|Clean
|$5,644
|$8,296
|$9,802
|Average
|$4,565
|$6,725
|$7,888
|Rough
|$3,486
|$5,153
|$5,973
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$6,086
|$7,312
|Clean
|$3,613
|$5,560
|$6,661
|Average
|$2,922
|$4,507
|$5,360
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,454
|$4,059
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,194
|$10,800
|$12,883
|Clean
|$6,566
|$9,865
|$11,737
|Average
|$5,311
|$7,997
|$9,444
|Rough
|$4,055
|$6,128
|$7,152
Estimated values
2007 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,324
|$6,589
|$7,896
|Clean
|$3,947
|$6,019
|$7,193
|Average
|$3,192
|$4,879
|$5,788
|Rough
|$2,438
|$3,739
|$4,383