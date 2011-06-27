Used 2007 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
Beautiful Truck
The Lariat F150 was the nicest designed truck we drove. The interior was extremely nice and beat its competitors hands down. It's very well appointed truck but we have taken it into the mountains on some very tight 4WD trails and it has been a great off-road truck. We will primarily using the truck for hauling large items and off-roading to get to quiet places in the mountains. If we were more interested in towing, the F-150 may not have been in play. From a quality/reliability perspective, we thought the Tundra had the edge but we were convinced the Ford would last for a very long time. We have had great success with Fords in the past.
No Regrets
Love this truck, fun to drive, looks professional bidding jobs for my tree service, yet fun to drive anywhere.
Honest review - 07 KING RANCH
"Z" plan buyer (owned 15 Fords). Best luxury truck in class...but. Ford is so close to perfect but misses the mark on basic no brainer features and poor warranty. I'm convinced the engineers do not drive trucks and do models and CAD design for looks not function. Unfortunately, they could have a home run and turn around the company if they would listened to the public and get back to basics. Weak A/C and pitiful fuel economy. Front passengers have elbows in rear cupholders. Poor location. Most Ford dealerships try to scam general public and still try to con the A, X and Z plan buyers with over-inflated dealer adds further ruining Ford experience.
Make sure you extend your warranty
After 100,000 warranty ends, the truck falls apart. With 102,000 miles I've replaced spark plugs $350, transmission $2500, alternator $175 on top of the payment I have over 5000.00 in maintenance this year truck is just falling apart with 113,000 miles, rotors again, spark plugs, throttle body, battery, alternator, transmission, differentials, Ford says they have no clue, that I tow too much, me or my truck has never towed a thing and I think they should have at least looked into the problems with this truck but since warranty is over, they want nothing to do with it, been a Ford man all my life, well, thats about to change, so extend your warranty or you'll be outta pocket a lot with this truck
Problems
I bought this truck 4 years ago and I had only one problem and the dealership doesn't hear it. When I start from a cold start not everytime but most of the time the truck hesitates, makes a clicking noise and then a loud pop. After that it takes off and won't do it again the rest of the day. The popping sounds like it is coming from the hubs but with the hesitaten I wonder if it is the motor or transmission but they can't get it to do it so they won't break nothing down to check it any suggestions.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2007 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge