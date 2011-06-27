Used 1996 Ford Bronco XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/512.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower199 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity101 cu.ft.
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight4616 lbs.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
