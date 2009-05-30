Used 1996 Ford Bronco for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Bronco Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Ford Bronco XLT
    1995 Ford Bronco XLT

    50,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

  • 1995 Ford Bronco XLT
    1995 Ford Bronco XLT

    73,050 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

  • 1994 Ford Bronco XLT
    1994 Ford Bronco XLT

    133,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,500

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Bronco

39 reviews
Regret
Jim,05/30/2009
This was the best vehicle I have ever owned and regret that I sold it. I have been looking for the a burgandy/silver one for the past five years. It was the most dependable and comfortable vehicle I have driven. It was practically maintenance free. I still wished that Ford would bring it back. I don't care about the gas milage because you save it on maintence.
