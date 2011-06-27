Estimated values
1996 Ford Bronco XLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,362
|$1,685
|Clean
|$681
|$1,218
|$1,507
|Average
|$520
|$930
|$1,150
|Rough
|$360
|$642
|$794
Estimated values
1996 Ford Bronco XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$678
|$1,220
|$1,512
|Clean
|$606
|$1,091
|$1,352
|Average
|$463
|$833
|$1,033
|Rough
|$320
|$575
|$713
Estimated values
1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,026
|$1,978
|$2,492
|Clean
|$917
|$1,769
|$2,229
|Average
|$701
|$1,351
|$1,702
|Rough
|$484
|$933
|$1,175