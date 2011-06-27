Used 2000 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews

Big Hauler Trinoculus , 09/13/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I needed a big tough hauler. This van is that. Not refined, comfortable, quiet, easy to get into, economic, but for some reason it feels good TOWERING over everthing else except semis. It's 5.9L engine pulls this monster with seeming ease while hauling HEAVY loads, the towing package will pull trains. I had the standard setup and it does fine. If you need to get a lot of weight from here to there and don't care a lot about comfort or those irritating build/fit & finish things, check this van out. Report Abuse

The Mini-bus The Web , 12/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The vehicle is just the right size for our family of 7. It has taken us on trips w/ lots of luggage & performed well ... until lately. A bearing sheared in the transaxle & the A/C compressor went out. It had right at 50K miles on it at the time & cost me about $2500 to fix. Neither of these repairs should be seen in the first 100K in my opinion, much less at 50K. Forgot to mention the front end has a problem w/ wearing out shocks & bushings. Am not impressed w/ the quality of van overall, but hopefully we have seen the worst.

All Things? Scott Rose , 11/15/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this used with 75000 miles on it 16 months ago and have put 100000 on it since. Although it cannot be all things to everyone, it gets pretty close for me. Power, durability, road competence, and just plain utility are excellent. There are issues but not worth whining about when price is factored. Overall value is excellent. Strong towing vehicle.

Dunbar van conversion jedunbar , 07/15/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We love our 2000 Dodge Ram van Glaval conversion. The ride is smooth and comfortable. We like the view from over other vehicles in case of traffic stops or bad road conditions. Our two concerns are: 1. We are over 70 and getting in and out are getting more difficult. 2. There is not enough foot room in the front. One foot has to rest on the wheel well while driving or riding as a passenger in the front.