Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$3,623
|$4,629
|Clean
|$1,532
|$3,326
|$4,262
|Average
|$1,259
|$2,732
|$3,527
|Rough
|$985
|$2,138
|$2,793
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$2,256
|$2,810
|Clean
|$1,077
|$2,071
|$2,587
|Average
|$884
|$1,701
|$2,141
|Rough
|$692
|$1,331
|$1,695
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$2,456
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,242
|$2,254
|$2,779
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,852
|$2,300
|Rough
|$798
|$1,449
|$1,821