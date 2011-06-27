Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo Consumer Reviews
Not what Dodge used to be
Good solid frame and suspension. Well equipped, full power. Gauges and controls are well designed and located. Nice to drive once you are up and in. No leg room on passenger side. 318 engine seems very weak and some spark plugs are very hard to access. Terrible gas mileage (avg 12MPG). Sheet metal is flimsy and dents if you lean against it or bump it. Paint chips and scratches very easily. Sliding side door jumped the track and scraped the whole side of the van. Rear door caught in wind and pulled bolts out of frame. Three front windshields in three years (stress point in center?). No mechanical problems with drive train. Reliable. Still not the quality my older Dodge vans had.
2001 dodge 1500 ram van
some very early body rust on roof
Keven Smith
Great work vehicle. Drives nice. has lots of room. Easy to handle, bucket seats electric windows
