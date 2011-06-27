Used 2001 Dodge Ram Cargo 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Ram Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/465 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
ABS, rear wheel onlyyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room39 in.
vinylyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4450 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height79.5 in.
Wheel base109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel / Tan
  • Mist Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
