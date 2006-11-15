Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid for Sale Near Me
10 listings
- 154,293 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,799
- 177,998 miles
$3,000
- 84,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,650
- 80,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,993
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 223,925 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 228,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,000
- 167,728 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,795
- 77,976 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 171,686 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Intrepid
Overall Consumer Rating4.358 Reviews
Kendall,11/15/2006
I owned the car for 3 months and in those three months it overheated, didn't start due to a computer issue, needed $700 worth of front end work (a major issue with all Intrepids according to my mechanic), needed new tires and alignment, and to top the cake, the transmission went (yet another popular issue with Intrepids). I spent another $1700 on rebuilding the engine. You tell me how my experience with the Intrepid was.