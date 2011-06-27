Estimated values
1997 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$890
|$1,595
|$1,957
|Clean
|$784
|$1,409
|$1,733
|Average
|$572
|$1,036
|$1,286
|Rough
|$360
|$663
|$840
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,737
|$2,125
|Clean
|$864
|$1,534
|$1,883
|Average
|$631
|$1,128
|$1,397
|Rough
|$397
|$722
|$912