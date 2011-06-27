Used 1997 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews
Unreliable
I owned the car for 3 months and in those three months it overheated, didn't start due to a computer issue, needed $700 worth of front end work (a major issue with all Intrepids according to my mechanic), needed new tires and alignment, and to top the cake, the transmission went (yet another popular issue with Intrepids). I spent another $1700 on rebuilding the engine. You tell me how my experience with the Intrepid was.
Great car
I bought this car with 34,000 miles it now has 184,000 and still running fine. I have never had any major repairs. My car gets 32 mpg on the highway. Wish they still made Intrepids, I would buy another one.
TROUBLE!!!!
The intrepid was my first car and at first I loved it until a month later it started giving me problems. Every month I had to buy a new tire and my transmission went completely out like a few weeks ago and my battery died like five times or so for no reason. My water pump went out and overall the car stinks!
My Second One
This is my second ES AUTOSTICK, and like the first one I love it. Great car, no problems. Made to take the abuse. Just minor repairs, like any other car. People do not remember that you do have to replace parts they wear out eventually. I have 196,000 on it now and it is going strong. Still as powerful as a new car. One suggestion to people, this is not a good car for a first time drive, too much power, too large.
1997 Intrepid
We had this car for right up until about 160,000 miles. At that point it just started to go down hill, weird wiring problems seemed to plague the car. Just after 160,000 though. Before that, it was a great car. Ran great, and gave us years of faithful service. I wonder what happens with these cars at 160,000 or if it was just us. Performance was excellent even up into it's last days, the engine still had plenty of pep. Very roomy, even on long trips going from Cali to Utah multiple times with four people in it, very comfortable.
