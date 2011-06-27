Used 1996 Dodge Intrepid ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.8 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Flame Red
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Magenta
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
