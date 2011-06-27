Estimated values
1996 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$735
|$1,373
|$1,700
|Clean
|$647
|$1,212
|$1,506
|Average
|$472
|$891
|$1,117
|Rough
|$297
|$570
|$729
1996 Dodge Intrepid ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$817
|$1,499
|$1,847
|Clean
|$720
|$1,323
|$1,636
|Average
|$525
|$973
|$1,214
|Rough
|$330
|$623
|$792