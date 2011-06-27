Used 1993 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews
To many problems!!!!!!
My AC broke at 40k and my Transmission and electrical system went together at 57k!!!!!!
Best Car on Earth
This is a great car to drive, also easy hands on to engine, looks great, drives great, even smells greeat. I recomend it to anyone.
Reliable
I've been driving this car since 93 and its the most reliable car i've ever driven not to mention stylish and comfortable. The only two problems i've had were the headlights beam are spread way to far and the spark plug wires are to hard to change you have to take the whole plate off to get to them and if you don't do it yourself it cost you around $400 dollars for the dealership to do it.
A Fun, Sporty Large Sedan
I've owned this car for 4 years now, and no problems at all the last 2. When I bought the car, my mechanic (not a dealer) said "nice car, but buy the warranty" Was he ever right! In the first two years replaced the AC, 2 water pumps, alternator, starter, and battery (all covered under warranty). Other than that, just change the oil every 3000, the plugs every year, gas it up and GO!
another DC lemon
A/C in these vehicles was an annual repair issue that dealer and manufacturer made you fight about. Overall reliability the worst ever. How about a passenger window that falls off track and breaks in door. Transmission problems galore. Overall assessment - I'll never buy another DC product!!!!!
