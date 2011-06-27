Estimated values
1993 Dodge Intrepid 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,317
|$1,697
|Clean
|$510
|$1,163
|$1,503
|Average
|$372
|$855
|$1,115
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$728
