  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Caravan
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Caravan
5(33%)4(49%)3(15%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a review
See all Caravans for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,155 - $1,985
Used Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Rlibby Green Caravan 1999

Rlibby8866, 05/09/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Caravan SE has been very reliable . I have spent many hours riding throughout the Northeast, in snow, rain, and sunshine and I must say the Caravan gave a very comfortable ride. During the winter with snowtires on all four, the road/tire noise is abit loud...but I knew I was safe. I have replaced the front rotors and pads once at 90,000 miles and the condenser in the a/c was replaced at 95,000. The van now has 133,000 miles andis still running very smooth.

Report Abuse

Reliable so far

mike, 09/11/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought it at 56000 miles a little over 2.5 yrs ago and now it has 142000 miles and still going strong, except for the ac fan motor that went out about 3000 miles back which is a cheap fix and have only had to change the front brakes twice considering all the driving I do thats pretty good

Report Abuse

I LOVE MY DODGE CARAVAN

STACS72, 03/06/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

THIS IS A WONDERFUL VEHICLE!!!! iT'S JUST THE RIGHT SIZE, NOT TOO SMALL NOT TOO BIG...THE ONLY THING i WISH i HAD WAS POWER LOCKS....ITS A AGGRIVATING TO HAVE TO MANUALLY LOCK EACH DOOR, BUT i STILL LOVE IT AND DONT REGRET BUYING IT AT ALL.

Report Abuse

Reasons to buy the extended warranty

Grand Sport, 04/13/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

From the very start, this van had nothing but breakdowns. Speed sensors (3 times), fan belts (3 times), idler pulleys, batteries (I'm on the fourth one), brake problems and on and on. And that was before I hit 30,000 miles. It didn't hit home that I had purchased an unreliable car until the basic factory warranty ran out. Things that have never gone bad on my other cars went bad on this Caravan. Over the past 12 months, I've spent over $2000 to repair the A/C alone. My experience with this Caravan will be the last. This is my fifth Chrysler product but no more. I am afraid to take this van on extended trips for fear of an out-of- state breakdown. What happened to American quality?

Report Abuse

Almost a lemon

Rich, 11/18/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This van started with major breakdowns at 15,000 miles and continued with the breakdowns after Chrysler's basic warranty period expired. Some of the major repairs needed were three serpentine belts, two idler pulleys, three trans axle speed sensors, A/C compressor and dryer, A/C evaporator core, three new batteries and a passenger power window motor. The $200 optional clear coat paint job began fading and peeling within 3 years and now looks like crap. The headlight lenses have turned milky white. Felt headliner falling down in a dozen areas. I hate to say it, but the extended warranty would have been a real moneysaver with this car.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Caravans for sale

Related Used 1999 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles