Estimated values
1999 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,709
|$2,092
|Clean
|$864
|$1,560
|$1,917
|Average
|$699
|$1,264
|$1,568
|Rough
|$535
|$967
|$1,218
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,856
|$2,289
|Clean
|$914
|$1,695
|$2,097
|Average
|$740
|$1,373
|$1,715
|Rough
|$566
|$1,051
|$1,332
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,399
|$1,702
|Clean
|$729
|$1,278
|$1,560
|Average
|$590
|$1,035
|$1,275
|Rough
|$451
|$792
|$990