  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Dodge Caravan SE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3709 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Mist Gray
  • Silver Fern
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1999 Dodge Caravan SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles