Estimated values
2000 Dodge Avenger ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,536
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,338
|$2,252
|$2,751
|Average
|$993
|$1,683
|$2,055
|Rough
|$648
|$1,114
|$1,360
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Avenger 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,108
|$2,529
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,871
|$2,245
|Average
|$883
|$1,399
|$1,678
|Rough
|$576
|$926
|$1,110