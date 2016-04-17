5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was interested in a car Billy Cain Ford Lincoln had listed on their website, and I called first thing Monday morning and spoke with Sandy Keener about it. This was the beginning of a most enjoyable transaction. He answered all of my questions and was most logistically accommodating in light of my 3 1/2-hour drive to Cornelia we scheduled the next day. Everyone with whom I came in contact was genuine, congenial, and most professional. General manager Carter Cain helped make my purchase a reality with competitive pricing. After I took the car for the test drive, inspected it and decided to purchase it, I called Sandy on my cell phone and he made everything quick and easy by having all of the details taken care of. Finance Manager Bud Sosebee had everything ready to sign, and I drove away within 20 minutes after my return from the test drive . This was an enjoyable and frustration-free experience. Billy Cain Ford Lincoln is a truly up-front and honest dealership that has earned my trust. Read more