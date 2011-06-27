Used 2009 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

09 limited hardtop conv. hawaiifun , 10/16/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have the 2009 sebring hardtop convertible. I like almost all of the features of the car. It will be 2 years I have had it soon and have had no major problems with the car. The car is very quiet with the top up. The gas mileage is not so good with the 3.5l engine. The design both in and out is sharp. The plastic used on the interior trim is cheap and shows wear. The basic radio is nice, but the limited should come standard with the touch my gig dvd/cd radio. I like my car in all ways except for the basic radio. Report Abuse

Great Car ! alan_qeredaxi , 08/18/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Well, Unlike Edmund's review and the other reviews, I could find nothing that looks cheap or of poor quality, but some pieces in the interior looks cheap ! I was concerned after reading negative reviews, but the car has grown on me. I tested some cars in this segment including Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Kia Optima ... It was quiet and smoother. but the Altima was powerful than the Sebring with 2.5L engine. Sebring It's what you want in a mid-size sedan, the car is very nice inside and outside, it has a aerodynamic design, smart intuitive, powerful with I-4 and gushes with elegance, and also the seats are very nice and qulaity, among all of those thing, It is very Stable and economic !

limited convertible frederick , 03/21/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i am over 6ft tall try to find a convertible that you can stretch out in and be comfortable at my height i previously owned 2 passats and there is a huge quality of interior ,sheet metal,and paint difference, but having said that it is very appealing to look at and gets great reviewns from passengers and onlookers,just don't look for a tight german ride.the car does everything well enough and the top comes down,nothing better on a summer day

dont walk away run far from it. pheonix5 , 06/03/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Chrysler has dropped the ball and kicked it a hundred miles away with this car. The four speed transmission whines at any speed over 80km/hr at which the the transfer gears and bearings have been replaced. steering rack failure and all struts and shocks and swaybar bushings. drive seat motors groans when occupied by anyone over 150lbs. evap system leaks(bad hoses, bad gas cap), spark plugs worn out at 65000km chrysler says there to be replaced at 170000km. when talking to techs at three diffrent dealers this is all common stuff on this car from 2007-20011. I have owned 9 diffrent chrysler products and this is my last. From the car to dealers to head office absolutly pathetic.