Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

104 reviews
chrysler sebring/ has been a great car/194,000 miles and going strong.

melissa0207, 02/20/2013
Just wanted to say, i own a 2003 chrysler sebring, it still looks great, and runs great, of course ive had to do work on it, but what car 10 years old ,would you not? It is a good looking car and has 194,000 miles on it. Some people don't beleive it ,because it looks so good. this has been an exceptionally good car and still is. The only complaint i have with this car is the dash cracking!

coupe

justin, 10/03/2002
Graet fun car to drive. Exceptional value.

Mopar Or No Car....?

brycmtthw, 05/23/2012
This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!

Don't believe all you read

bruiser, 11/05/2002
Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me.

Enjoying my blue coupe

Kimchee, 07/11/2004
I have been pleased with the car, but there are a couple of buggy things about it. My car doors lock on their own after I leave the vehicle and the dealership said it can't be reprogrammed. So everytime I need to get in my car in my garage I have to unlock the doors again. I also had to have a new instrument cluster installed because the tachometer was working sporadically. The dealer couldn't set my mileage on the new odometer, so now I have miles on the odometer with the REAL miles on a sticker on the inside driver's door. Other than that, I have been pleased with the car and it really is a head turner.

