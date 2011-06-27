Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

chrysler sebring/ has been a great car/194,000 miles and going strong. melissa0207 , 02/20/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Just wanted to say, i own a 2003 chrysler sebring, it still looks great, and runs great, of course ive had to do work on it, but what car 10 years old ,would you not? It is a good looking car and has 194,000 miles on it. Some people don't beleive it ,because it looks so good. this has been an exceptionally good car and still is. The only complaint i have with this car is the dash cracking! Report Abuse

coupe justin , 10/03/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Graet fun car to drive. Exceptional value.

Mopar Or No Car....? brycmtthw , 05/23/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!

Don't believe all you read bruiser , 11/05/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me.