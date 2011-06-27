Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews
chrysler sebring/ has been a great car/194,000 miles and going strong.
Just wanted to say, i own a 2003 chrysler sebring, it still looks great, and runs great, of course ive had to do work on it, but what car 10 years old ,would you not? It is a good looking car and has 194,000 miles on it. Some people don't beleive it ,because it looks so good. this has been an exceptionally good car and still is. The only complaint i have with this car is the dash cracking!
coupe
Graet fun car to drive. Exceptional value.
Mopar Or No Car....?
This is my first car. I was looking for a Chrysler or a Dodge car, full or mid size (wouldn't consider a Neon..).(Yes I know its a Mitsubishi) I had looked at Concorde, Intrepid, 300M, Sebring Sedan and a couple of the coupes. I ultimately settled on the coupe. The 2.5G is the best looking IMHO. Modern, and cleaner looking than before. The 3.0 Mitsubishi engine and the AUTO are excellent! The interior is comfortable, the Infinity stereo is awesome! But the dash, they are known for warping in the defrost area. but for the price and the mileage on the car, it was a steal! Beware that 91 octane fuel is recommended! other wise I love my Sebring!
Don't believe all you read
Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me.
Enjoying my blue coupe
I have been pleased with the car, but there are a couple of buggy things about it. My car doors lock on their own after I leave the vehicle and the dealership said it can't be reprogrammed. So everytime I need to get in my car in my garage I have to unlock the doors again. I also had to have a new instrument cluster installed because the tachometer was working sporadically. The dealer couldn't set my mileage on the new odometer, so now I have miles on the odometer with the REAL miles on a sticker on the inside driver's door. Other than that, I have been pleased with the car and it really is a head turner.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons