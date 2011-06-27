  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring LX Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sebring
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,045
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,045
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,045
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,045
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,045
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.3 cu.ft.
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3394 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,045
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sebring Inventory

Related Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles