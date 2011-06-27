Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Sebring JXi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,045
|$2,353
|Clean
|$1,311
|$1,806
|$2,079
|Average
|$958
|$1,330
|$1,530
|Rough
|$605
|$853
|$982
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$1,826
|$2,087
|Clean
|$1,193
|$1,613
|$1,844
|Average
|$872
|$1,187
|$1,357
|Rough
|$551
|$762
|$871
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$1,734
|$1,989
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,532
|$1,757
|Average
|$821
|$1,128
|$1,294
|Rough
|$519
|$724
|$830
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Sebring JXi Limited 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$2,902
|$3,413
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,564
|$3,015
|Average
|$1,271
|$1,887
|$2,219
|Rough
|$803
|$1,211
|$1,424
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Sebring JX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,313
|$2,756
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,043
|$2,434
|Average
|$970
|$1,504
|$1,792
|Rough
|$613
|$965
|$1,150