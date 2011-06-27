Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Sebring LXi 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$960
|$1,398
|$1,639
|Clean
|$848
|$1,238
|$1,452
|Average
|$624
|$919
|$1,079
|Rough
|$401
|$600
|$706
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Sebring JXi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$920
|$1,447
|$1,735
|Clean
|$812
|$1,282
|$1,537
|Average
|$598
|$951
|$1,143
|Rough
|$384
|$621
|$748
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Sebring JX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,434
|$1,735
|Clean
|$776
|$1,270
|$1,537
|Average
|$571
|$943
|$1,142
|Rough
|$367
|$615
|$748
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$719
|$1,316
|$1,639
|Clean
|$635
|$1,166
|$1,452
|Average
|$468
|$865
|$1,079
|Rough
|$300
|$565
|$706