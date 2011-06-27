Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

1998 Chrysler Sebring (Limited) chrysler777 , 09/29/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This Sebring is the first generation sebring and in my opinion the best! It is an affordable convertible that is not boring to look at or drive by any means. It has a refined transmission with plenty of power but pretty good mpg. If you are in the market for a convertible consider this one. Report Abuse

My Sebring Experience by JW JW , 02/28/2002 Main issue was reliability. Two top motors. Then rear window defogger kept coming off (7 times). Then steering column locked. Had to have it towed. Final straw was the transmission started shifting erratically. Dealer replaced mounts. Few days later no transmission. New torque converter, no credit for mounts. Two weeks later transmission starts to slip (had 70K miles on it at this point). Am 56 years old, take care of my cars.

After 80000 miles Robert W. Porter , 11/07/2004 After 80000 miles and 7 years later, the body is still in excellent shape and the paint still shines. But the tie-rod ends go bad and then break, yes I said break, so you cannot steer when they break and could cause an accident. So have them replaced as soon as you buy one of these cars, or have the owner do it before you buy. The cross over tube in your cooling system deteriorates and needs to be replaced, kind of pricey. The rear defogger hasn't worked since I bought the car. The tranny is geared high so you don't get the full effect of the 168hp V6. And the computer puts the engine at idle once you hit 105mph. Doesn't go any faster unless you can get the rev limiter shut off.

Money Pit joey_r , 09/30/2011 I've had my '98 Sebring Lxi for 3 years now. I've sunk around $2500 into it. Had to replace the upper passenger side control arm, alternator, timing belt, computer, fuel pump & lines, and both tie-rods. Cheapest tire replacement was $121 each. I love the aggressive style of the car and the interior but all the money into it is not worth it.