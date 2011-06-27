Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews
1998 Chrysler Sebring (Limited)
This Sebring is the first generation sebring and in my opinion the best! It is an affordable convertible that is not boring to look at or drive by any means. It has a refined transmission with plenty of power but pretty good mpg. If you are in the market for a convertible consider this one.
My Sebring Experience by JW
Main issue was reliability. Two top motors. Then rear window defogger kept coming off (7 times). Then steering column locked. Had to have it towed. Final straw was the transmission started shifting erratically. Dealer replaced mounts. Few days later no transmission. New torque converter, no credit for mounts. Two weeks later transmission starts to slip (had 70K miles on it at this point). Am 56 years old, take care of my cars.
After 80000 miles
After 80000 miles and 7 years later, the body is still in excellent shape and the paint still shines. But the tie-rod ends go bad and then break, yes I said break, so you cannot steer when they break and could cause an accident. So have them replaced as soon as you buy one of these cars, or have the owner do it before you buy. The cross over tube in your cooling system deteriorates and needs to be replaced, kind of pricey. The rear defogger hasn't worked since I bought the car. The tranny is geared high so you don't get the full effect of the 168hp V6. And the computer puts the engine at idle once you hit 105mph. Doesn't go any faster unless you can get the rev limiter shut off.
Money Pit
I've had my '98 Sebring Lxi for 3 years now. I've sunk around $2500 into it. Had to replace the upper passenger side control arm, alternator, timing belt, computer, fuel pump & lines, and both tie-rods. Cheapest tire replacement was $121 each. I love the aggressive style of the car and the interior but all the money into it is not worth it.
Just bought and LOVING it!!!
So, I have only owned my Sebring for 3 days now and I really don't have a lot to base reliability on as of yet but, I can say I am thrilled with this car more every time I open the door, start the engine and head out on the open road. I looked at numerous BMW's prior but, none came close to the comfort and features for the money. I needed something that my two kids could fit in as well and they thought every BMW we test drove felt too cramped. Now, I am not in any way saying that BMW isn't a great car but, for the money I am LOVING this Sebring. I will keep you informed as to whether I still love it in six months and then a year too. Right now she's got 123,000 miles and looks brand new.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons