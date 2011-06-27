Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews

Owned for 8 years!!! 8 Year Owner , 07/02/2016 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 71 of 71 people found this review helpful It cracks me up that people are rating this car as if it were a 2016. I have had this car for the past 8 years and can honestly say, it has been a reliable family car throughout. Plenty of storage in the rear with seats down, which comes in handy for anyone needing extra interior space you wont find other than mini van. The car has had low maintenance over the years other than oil changes and wiper blades. My Pacifica has over 150K. and has been a good car. One of the reasons I bought it when I did was for the safety ratings it had with side air bags etc. Most cars then didn't even have side air bags. The Pacifica was rated very highly for safety regarding side impact and I have had my kids ride in it all over creation and felt safe. It has a deep console for storage along with sun glass holder and the arm rests along side the seats are great for long trips. The Pacifica was the precursor to the hybrid SUV style cars and many manufacturers seemed to have copied much of its function and style over the years to a bit more modified versions. I also like the placement of the things you need access to while driving... key on dash (easier to access) than on the column; manual shift option; lights and wipers and radio channel changer in steering wheel everything at your finger tips. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Best Car I've ever Purchased Demetries , 08/25/2015 Touring 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful First off this is 2015 I just bought a 06 Pacifica that just hit 100k miles, the car is a dream, drives with no issue. I would expect a truck to ride rough have a lot of blind spots but it is a dream. one thing that definitely wins me is the space! I am 6"1 I have long legs and it always has been a issue with me driving or sitting in the back. the car is wonderful! I am ready to fill it up with some kids of my own for the 4 seats in the back. only issue is have is there really isn't much storage space in arm or eye reach. i am use to storing stuff in different places that is reachable when i am driving. not good on gas but I am coming from having Cars for over 10 years into the truck world, but its good on gas on the highway. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Dream Ride Rose Jacobson , 08/09/2015 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2006 Pacifica in 2008. With 32000 MI on it. Have loved it! Only had to have the brakes fixed once, but that's not bad for 7 yrs of driving. I would buy it again. Wish they hadn't quit making them!!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great family vehicle, awesome on highway. Jimmy James , 04/21/2016 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful So I bought this from a family member in September 15. It's a great family vehicle and kids love it. Coming from a 2dr wrangler, this was a huge gain in interior space although huge decrease in coolness. It accelerates ok but transmission can be jittery in changing gears. fuel economy ok for an 06 car. Took it on a long road trip and performed exceptionally great. Have only changed the oil and replaced back rotors. It's a huge vehicle with plenty roominess, but sucks to park in the city parallel parking. Driving it feels like you're driving a sedan - sort of. Seems like i got one of the good ones as many other reviews claim issues with transmission, motor mounts and rusting engine cradle. If i ever have to fix any of those issues, will just trade it in or sell it for cheap. Kids love it. It's a popular vehicle on used car market, so much so Chrysler brought it back as a new full fledged mini-van which looks like a giant chunky 200c , apparently they are killing off the Town and Country and the Dodge Caravan. I have the base version with the 3.5L engine which is ok. I can imagine the 07-08s with the 4.0L have much better acceleration and have a 6 speed transmission as opposed the 4 speed on mine, but those cost more and look like are less reliable. Would recommend if you buy it with under 100K miles and make sure to inspect motor mounts and engine cradle are not rusted out, otherwise you will be stuck with moneypit no one will buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse