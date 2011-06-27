First items posted below are new. The intermittent tail gate failure to close was finally resolved with replacement of the tail gate actuator. (New 1) - Like many new cars the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid does not have a spare tire. The tire size on the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is not stocked by most tire stores and if not repairable they can be very expensive. A tire failure can ruin a vacation or even a trip to the store. There is no room to carry a spare. (New 2) - when plugged in and charging at the higher rate with a 240 volt charger be prepared for a periodic loud fan noise under the hood when the battery/electronic cooling system fans turn on. Sounds like a jet in our garage. (New -3) - Tail gate on occasion stops and reopens when closing. Dealer reduced frequency with a tail gate calibration however the fail to close still randomly occurs. Original posts: (1) The biggest concern - will the 2018 Pacifica Hybrid be eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit? As of today the government website, https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxevb.shtml shows only the 2017 model with a tax credit. The dealer misled us if we don't get the tax credit. Update below - we did get the federal and state credit. (2) No driver memory seat even in the Limited model - pain when drivers need different seat & mirror settings (3) The "REAL" hybrid mpg once the stored electric charge is depleted after ~35 miles, is ~30 mpg with a mix of freeway and city (4) Tailgate opening height is not adjustable like the Odyssey - tailgate intentionally opens high for tall people and will likely hit the garage door when parked inside and then automatically close (5) Many of the controls are embedded in the display - in some cases would have preferred actual switches (6) The 120 volt charger that comes with the car will take 14 hours to charge fully depleted batteries. Will need to spend ~$600 for a 240 volt level 2 charger and have someone do the wiring for a quick 2 hour charge. (7) Very limited on storage compartments. (8) Mixed reviews on the 3rd row seat head rests and access. (9) The driver seat is not comfortable for short folks, edge of seat hits in the back of the knee joint (10) The U-Connect display has failed 8 times in two months, so far display recovers after ignition is turned off for a period of time. Failure modes include (2x) totally blank non-functional screen (ironically back-up camera display still works), (1x) back-up camera locked on and did not turn off when driving, (1x) vertical blue and white strips - could see icons but couldn't select, (4x) display asked for radio security code blocking rest of display. THE GOOD: (1) Handles well, nice interior and exterior design (2) Looks like we will get the CA environmental $1500 rebate and qualify for a CA green HOV sticker (3) UPDATE 7/2018 - We received the Federal $7500 tax credit, a CA environmental $1500 rebate check, $400 from SCE and the HOV sticker. (4) UPDATE 7/2018 - After multiple visits to Chrysler dealers and communicating with the Chrysler U-Connect rep - after 6 months Chrysler replaced our radio which had been frequently failing. Chrysler installed a refurbished replacement radio and we have had no further problems. In addition Chrysler gave us a reasonable cash compensation for our inconvenience with the radio.

