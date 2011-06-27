  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable of traveling up to 33 miles on electric power alone
  • Interior feels premium and upscale
  • Every model is loaded with convenience and luxury features
  • CVT is much smoother than the standard Pacifica's nine-speed automatic
  • Can't fold second-row seats into floor due to hybrid battery pack
  • Exhibits some transmission drone noise under hard acceleration
  • Fairly high base price, for a minivan
Other years
2019
2018
2017
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$31,500 - $43,525
Used Pacifica Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Pacifica Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

We don't normally recommend buying the most expensive trim available, but in the case of the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, we think the fully loaded Limited offers the most bang for your buck. It doesn't cost much more than the Touring L, but it adds a substantial number of features. For not a whole lot more than the L, you get upgrades such as premium leather seating, an automated parking system, advanced driver assistance features, and a rear entertainment system with seat-mounted screens for the kids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Before 2017, there weren't many choices if you wanted good mileage from a vehicle with three rows of seating. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid was pretty much the only game in town. However, there's not much cargo room behind the third row in any three-row crossover, and adults don't fit easily into the legroom-challenged rear seats. The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid solves both of these problems, with a spacious seven-passenger layout and a cleverly concealed battery pack.

The Pacifica Hybrid is actually a plug-in hybrid, which means you can charge the hybrid battery pack with an external power source to get up to 33 miles of all-electric driving range. In some scenarios, that's enough juice to drop kids at school, go to the office, run an errand at lunch, then return for the kids and evening soccer practice, all without dipping into the gas tank. When you do need gas, a stout V6 engine kicks in to assume duty. The EPA estimates you'll get 32 mpg in combined driving, which is still by far the best in the minivan segment.

You only give up two things when choosing the plug-in Pacifica Hybrid over the standard minivan. The gas-only Pacifica features a seat management system called Stow 'n Go for the second and third rows. With it, both rows of seating fold neatly into the floor to create a flat load space behind the front seats. The Hybrid's 16-kWh battery pack occupies the empty space below the second row that allows those seats to be folded in the normal Pacifica. Additionally, a second-row bench is not available, so you can only seat seven in the Pacifica Hybrid.

Other than these minor drawbacks, the Pacifica Hybrid is pretty much the same as the standard Pacifica. There's the hybrid powertrain, of course, but you get the same high-quality interior materials, intuitive user interface and comfortable ride. And because the base Touring Plus Hybrid matches up with a midtrim Pacifica from a features standpoint, every Hybrid is fairly well-equipped. In fact, the fully loaded Limited isn't significantly more expensive than the Touring Plus, though this says more about the Hybrid's high starting price than the top trim's comparatively low upgrade cost. If you can look past the Pacifica Hybrid's base cost and lack of second-row Stow 'n Go, you'll be rewarded with a handsome minivan that offers cargo and third-row room superior to what you'll find in any rival.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a three-row minivan that seats seven passengers. It's available in three well-equipped trim levels: Touring Plus, Touring L and Limited.

Under the hood of every Pacifica Hybrid is a 3.6-liter V6 engine augmented with dual electric motors (260 horsepower total); the system is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that drives the front wheels. It can travel about 33 miles on electric power alone. After that, the V6 and normal hybrid operation take over. A 240-volt power supply can fully recharge the 16-kWh battery pack in about two hours.

Standard exterior features on the Touring Plus include 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, foglights, power-sliding doors, heated mirrors and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, second-row power windows and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat.

Technology features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, voice commands, and a six-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Standard driver aids include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. A power liftgate is available as a stand-alone option.

The Touring L adds the power liftgate, along with roof rails, remote engine start, an upgraded center console, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, and second- and third-row window shades.

Both Touring models can be ordered with a navigation system (which also adds 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity) and a rear-seat entertainment system, which includes a DVD player and an overhead display screen.

Upgrades to the top-level Limited are numerous. On the outside, the Limited adds automatic high beam control, automatic wipers, chrome trim, and hands-free operation for the sliding doors and liftgate. Inside, you'll find an auto-dimming mirror, adaptive cruise control, upgraded leather, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an automated parallel and perpendicular parking feature, the navigation system, a 20-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, and second- and third-row USB ports.

Passengers in back will also appreciate the Limited's added Blu-ray player, seatback video screens, a household-style power outlet, and wireless streaming from connected Android devices. Additional driver aids are also included, with front parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree parking camera added to the list. A panoramic sunroof and 18-inch wheels are optional.

Standard on the Limited and optional on the other models is a secondary driver key that Chrysler calls KeySense. Intended for younger drivers and valets, this key starts the car is a mode that limits top speed and volume, keeps all driver aids activated and restricts user-defined satellite radio channels.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (3.6L V6 plug-in hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Pacifica Hybrid has received only minor revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Pacifica Hybrid.

Driving

Whether you want to evaluate using minivan or hybrid standards, the Pacifica Hybrid performs well. It's considerably heavier because of its hybrid componentry, but you won't notice it much in everyday driving. Acceleration is decent, and it's easy to drive.

Acceleration

There's only a total of 260 hp on tap, and the Hybrid weighs more than a regular Pacifica. Even so, acceleration from a stop is brisk thanks to the added low-end torque output of the electric motors.

Braking

In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and good feel and response for a vehicle with regenerative braking.

Steering

The steering is well weighted and it's easy to maintain stability on the highway. But it communicates very little about what the wheels are doing when you're going around turns. In low road-grip situations, good steering feel can help bolster driver confidence.

Handling

Considering the Pacifica Hybrid's substantial weight, handling is fine as long as you don't do your best Mario Andretti impression. Body roll is kept in check, and it makes it around corners well, even if the steering doesn't feel all that precise. Midcorner bumps are dispatched with few issues.

Drivability

Shifting to L noticeably ramps up the regenerative braking force when lifting off the gas pedal; staying in normal D mode makes for more natural braking feel. The handoff from regen to mechanical brakes is imperceptible.

Comfort

3.5
There's a lot of room in the Pacifica, but the seating position in the second row can be a little tight. The overly firm seat cushions compromise comfort, too. The ride quality, however, is smooth and calm.

Seat comfort

3.0
All three rows have firm padding, so you may not find the seats to be quite as comfortable as those on other minivans. The second- and third-row seats recline but don't slide forward or back for comfort. The second-row seats are just large enough for adults; the third row is most suitable for kids.

Ride comfort

4.0
The Pacifica Hybrid goes down the road comfortably and with poise. It's seldom bothered by small or large road imperfections. Dipping a wheel into a pothole sends a shudder through the cabin, but there's little jostle when the wheel returns.

Noise & vibration

4.0
There is minimal road noise and only a small amount of wind noise created by the sideview mirrors at highway speeds. You get the bonus of quiet all-electric operation at low speeds, though the Hybrid's CVT makes the V6 engine drone noisily at full acceleration.

Climate control

4.5
Climate can be controlled through knobs and buttons on the dash or through the touchscreen. Both ways are relatively easy to use. The air-conditioning does a good job of keeping the entire cabin cool on hot days. Three-zone climate control is standard.

Interior

4.5
Whether you're making the daily commute or spending a long weekend on the highway, the Pacifica Hybrid's cabin is a pleasant place to be. Judged strictly by the numbers, the Pacifica Hybrid is marginally smaller than rivals, but it feels just as spacious as class leaders.

Ease of use

4.5
The controls inside the Pacifica Hybrid are intuitive and easy to use. The buttons are large and easy to locate within arm's reach of the driver. Touchscreen controls are laid out well with frequently used commands available from the main home screen.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
The front seats are mounted a bit high, but there's a low floor and high ceiling to help out. The sliding rear passenger doors provide a generous opening for ingress/egress or for loading child seats, and there's a large gap between the second-row seats to access the third row.

Driving position

4.5
Highly adjustable front seats and a tilt-and-telescoping wheel make it easy to find a comfortable driving position. The steering wheel feels large, solid and hefty in your hands.

Roominess

From the front seats, the Pacifica Hybrid feels relatively large, with ample headroom and hiproom. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average by minivan standards. The third row is positively roomy against a Highlander Hybrid.

Visibility

5.0
Massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight make it very easy to see out of the Pacifica Hybrid. Blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera come standard, and a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.

Quality

3.0
At first glance, the Pacifica Hybrid presents an upscale vibe with nice soft-touch surfaces. On closer inspection, though, things are less than perfect, with crooked stitching on the steering wheel and door panels, for example.

Utility

The Pacifica Hybrid isn't the largest in class but only falls behind leaders such as the Honda Odyssey by a few cubic feet. The Hybrid doesn't offer Stow 'n Go seating in the second row due to the battery pack. But the seats can be removed. The third-row seat folds into the floor when not in use.

Small-item storage

5.0
The center console storage is large enough for big water bottles and a few snacks. There are small pockets everywhere in the cabin, including cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots. Got a million little things? They'll all fit here.

Cargo space

Though not as roomy as gas-only minivans, the Pacifica Hybrid offers more cargo space than competing hybrid or EV crossovers. You get a massive 32.3 cubic feet behind the rear seats, which fold flat at the touch of a button.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.5
The rear sliding doors provide great access for loading car seats. There are two sets of LATCH anchors in the second and third rows, but accessing them isn't the easiest.

Towing

Chrysler does not recommend towing with the Pacifica Hybrid. Get a truck.

Hauling

It has enough cargo space to fit an 8-by-4 sheet of plywood, according to Chrysler. For repeated runs to the home improvement emporium or just helping a neighbor move house, this will do nicely.

Technology

Pacifica Hybrid's Uconnect is one of the easiest infotainment systems to use, thanks to a large (8.4-inch) touchscreen display, clear graphics and controls.

Audio & navigation

4.5
Uconnect is one of the best systems in the class. The controls are easy to understand with a convenient menu on the lower portion of the screen for main commands. Navigation info can be displayed on the center screen or within the gauge cluster for easy viewing.

Smartphone integration

It's easy to plug in, boot up and index music quickly via the USB ports. No problems connecting devices via Bluetooth either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard for 2018.

Driver aids

3.5
A rearview camera, blind-spot monitor and rear parking sensors are standard. Adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning and intervention, and a 360-degree camera are optional. ACC is overly sensitive, often creates a large following distance, then brakes hard when there's a minor slowing.

Voice control

4.0
The Pacifica Hybrid comes standard with voice controls for audio, phone calls and voice text reply.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall
Comfort3.5
Interior4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

5(46%)
4(20%)
3(17%)
2(7%)
1(10%)
3.9
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

EVERY DAY IS A THRILL
Tony Bifulco,02/25/2018
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
I can almost get by every day with a charge from the level one charger and not use gasoline. I go weeks at a time without stopping for gas and average 75-80 mpg local driving. Using a/c and heat cuts down on the mileage. The electronics makes you aware of maintenance needs and cars performance. The second row of seats pop out and with the third row down i fit 2 twin mattresses and box springs and frames with room to spare. My only glitch seems to be the control panel screen goes out occasionally and I have not had it back for service yet to get it checked out . Would liked to have had the memory on front seat position. The driver assist features are great. I don't see any significant change in my electric bill.
I Love this Vehicle!
hamptona,03/05/2018
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
This car is a parent's dream. It is stylish, comfortable, easy to fit 4 kids, has an amazing sunroof, handsfree sliding doors, great cargo space, beautiful seats, fuel efficient, and easy and pleasant to drive. The electronic Uconnect system is awesome... when it is working. My car is just a few months old and the Electronic screen is "glitchy". It freezes, leaving me with a crying toddler, that his "show is not working." Chrysler put out a system update, but no change for us. The dealer is stumped. I love this car, but am beginning to regret the purchase. Don't you buy a new car so that you can avoid the service department? Sooo inconvenient. Update 3/2020 We have had the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for about 2.5 yrs now. I L.O.V.E this vehicle. The UConnect issue is now fixed, no thanks to the dealer. Chrysler automatically updates the software somehow and it is now working correctly. Occasionally it will glitch, but then I just turn it off and turn it back on and it is resolved. We have 3 kids and the automatic doors are fantastic. No pulling on a heavy trunk door, just push a button. Just love all the hands free options. The seats are great and the flexibility of the third row is ideal. I can't remember what interior colors were offered when we built the car, but I would not choose black again for the carpet. It shows too much. I would rather tan or brown. Our seats are a light grey and they don't really show dirt and look great. The navigation system is good, but I usually plug in my phone and use Android auto. etc. I love not having to go to the gas station but once every couple months. We also have a Tesla, which is the bomb... as a mom who occasionally forgets to plug in the car, having the gas tank in the Pacifica as a back up is nice. Once you get the habit down of plugging in, I rarely forget, unless I park in a different spot at the house. I really really like our Pacifica and think it is the best family car.
2018 Pacifica Hybrid Pros & Cons
Paul W.,11/30/2017
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
First items posted below are new. The intermittent tail gate failure to close was finally resolved with replacement of the tail gate actuator. (New 1) - Like many new cars the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid does not have a spare tire. The tire size on the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is not stocked by most tire stores and if not repairable they can be very expensive. A tire failure can ruin a vacation or even a trip to the store. There is no room to carry a spare. (New 2) - when plugged in and charging at the higher rate with a 240 volt charger be prepared for a periodic loud fan noise under the hood when the battery/electronic cooling system fans turn on. Sounds like a jet in our garage. (New -3) - Tail gate on occasion stops and reopens when closing. Dealer reduced frequency with a tail gate calibration however the fail to close still randomly occurs. Original posts: (1) The biggest concern - will the 2018 Pacifica Hybrid be eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit? As of today the government website, https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxevb.shtml shows only the 2017 model with a tax credit. The dealer misled us if we don't get the tax credit. Update below - we did get the federal and state credit. (2) No driver memory seat even in the Limited model - pain when drivers need different seat & mirror settings (3) The "REAL" hybrid mpg once the stored electric charge is depleted after ~35 miles, is ~30 mpg with a mix of freeway and city (4) Tailgate opening height is not adjustable like the Odyssey - tailgate intentionally opens high for tall people and will likely hit the garage door when parked inside and then automatically close (5) Many of the controls are embedded in the display - in some cases would have preferred actual switches (6) The 120 volt charger that comes with the car will take 14 hours to charge fully depleted batteries. Will need to spend ~$600 for a 240 volt level 2 charger and have someone do the wiring for a quick 2 hour charge. (7) Very limited on storage compartments. (8) Mixed reviews on the 3rd row seat head rests and access. (9) The driver seat is not comfortable for short folks, edge of seat hits in the back of the knee joint (10) The U-Connect display has failed 8 times in two months, so far display recovers after ignition is turned off for a period of time. Failure modes include (2x) totally blank non-functional screen (ironically back-up camera display still works), (1x) back-up camera locked on and did not turn off when driving, (1x) vertical blue and white strips - could see icons but couldn't select, (4x) display asked for radio security code blocking rest of display. THE GOOD: (1) Handles well, nice interior and exterior design (2) Looks like we will get the CA environmental $1500 rebate and qualify for a CA green HOV sticker (3) UPDATE 7/2018 - We received the Federal $7500 tax credit, a CA environmental $1500 rebate check, $400 from SCE and the HOV sticker. (4) UPDATE 7/2018 - After multiple visits to Chrysler dealers and communicating with the Chrysler U-Connect rep - after 6 months Chrysler replaced our radio which had been frequently failing. Chrysler installed a refurbished replacement radio and we have had no further problems. In addition Chrysler gave us a reasonable cash compensation for our inconvenience with the radio.
Buggy / Bad Interface Design
Lori G,06/09/2018
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
We bought the hybrid Pacifica 6 months ago. We had never owned a Chrysler before and were a little nervous about that, but it was the only pluggable hybrid minivan on the market. That's really the only thing we like about the vehicle. We've had lots of what seem to be software bugs - inability to turn off climate control, Uconnect theater screen goes black (video player unusable), software upgrade errors, screens locked, prompting to re-enter anti-theft code again and again, etc. We called the dealer and they were unhelpful. My advice is to wait until a better car maker has an option.
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
Electrically variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
Electrically variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
Electrically variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Pacifica Hybrid models:

Forward Collision Warning Plus
Uses a camera and radar to detect imminent collision, issues alerts and primes the brake system. Initiates emergency braking if necessary.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
Warns you if you start to deviate from your lane without using a turn signal. Vibrates steering wheel to get your attention.
Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Hold
Maintains distance between Pacifica and vehicle in front of it. Can bring the Pacifica to a complete stop.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Overview

The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Hybrid Minivan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus is priced between $31,500 and$43,525 with odometer readings between 8257 and10391 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Pacifica Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,500 and mileage as low as 8257 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,369.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,685.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles