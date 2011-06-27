Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Consumer Reviews

EVERY DAY IS A THRILL Tony Bifulco , 02/25/2018 Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I can almost get by every day with a charge from the level one charger and not use gasoline. I go weeks at a time without stopping for gas and average 75-80 mpg local driving. Using a/c and heat cuts down on the mileage. The electronics makes you aware of maintenance needs and cars performance. The second row of seats pop out and with the third row down i fit 2 twin mattresses and box springs and frames with room to spare. My only glitch seems to be the control panel screen goes out occasionally and I have not had it back for service yet to get it checked out . Would liked to have had the memory on front seat position. The driver assist features are great. I don't see any significant change in my electric bill. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I Love this Vehicle! hamptona , 03/05/2018 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This car is a parent's dream. It is stylish, comfortable, easy to fit 4 kids, has an amazing sunroof, handsfree sliding doors, great cargo space, beautiful seats, fuel efficient, and easy and pleasant to drive. The electronic Uconnect system is awesome... when it is working. My car is just a few months old and the Electronic screen is "glitchy". It freezes, leaving me with a crying toddler, that his "show is not working." Chrysler put out a system update, but no change for us. The dealer is stumped. I love this car, but am beginning to regret the purchase. Don't you buy a new car so that you can avoid the service department? Sooo inconvenient. Update 3/2020 We have had the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for about 2.5 yrs now. I L.O.V.E this vehicle. The UConnect issue is now fixed, no thanks to the dealer. Chrysler automatically updates the software somehow and it is now working correctly. Occasionally it will glitch, but then I just turn it off and turn it back on and it is resolved. We have 3 kids and the automatic doors are fantastic. No pulling on a heavy trunk door, just push a button. Just love all the hands free options. The seats are great and the flexibility of the third row is ideal. I can't remember what interior colors were offered when we built the car, but I would not choose black again for the carpet. It shows too much. I would rather tan or brown. Our seats are a light grey and they don't really show dirt and look great. The navigation system is good, but I usually plug in my phone and use Android auto. etc. I love not having to go to the gas station but once every couple months. We also have a Tesla, which is the bomb... as a mom who occasionally forgets to plug in the car, having the gas tank in the Pacifica as a back up is nice. Once you get the habit down of plugging in, I rarely forget, unless I park in a different spot at the house. I really really like our Pacifica and think it is the best family car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Pacifica Hybrid Pros & Cons Paul W. , 11/30/2017 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 66 of 69 people found this review helpful First items posted below are new. The intermittent tail gate failure to close was finally resolved with replacement of the tail gate actuator. (New 1) - Like many new cars the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid does not have a spare tire. The tire size on the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is not stocked by most tire stores and if not repairable they can be very expensive. A tire failure can ruin a vacation or even a trip to the store. There is no room to carry a spare. (New 2) - when plugged in and charging at the higher rate with a 240 volt charger be prepared for a periodic loud fan noise under the hood when the battery/electronic cooling system fans turn on. Sounds like a jet in our garage. (New -3) - Tail gate on occasion stops and reopens when closing. Dealer reduced frequency with a tail gate calibration however the fail to close still randomly occurs. Original posts: (1) The biggest concern - will the 2018 Pacifica Hybrid be eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit? As of today the government website, https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxevb.shtml shows only the 2017 model with a tax credit. The dealer misled us if we don't get the tax credit. Update below - we did get the federal and state credit. (2) No driver memory seat even in the Limited model - pain when drivers need different seat & mirror settings (3) The "REAL" hybrid mpg once the stored electric charge is depleted after ~35 miles, is ~30 mpg with a mix of freeway and city (4) Tailgate opening height is not adjustable like the Odyssey - tailgate intentionally opens high for tall people and will likely hit the garage door when parked inside and then automatically close (5) Many of the controls are embedded in the display - in some cases would have preferred actual switches (6) The 120 volt charger that comes with the car will take 14 hours to charge fully depleted batteries. Will need to spend ~$600 for a 240 volt level 2 charger and have someone do the wiring for a quick 2 hour charge. (7) Very limited on storage compartments. (8) Mixed reviews on the 3rd row seat head rests and access. (9) The driver seat is not comfortable for short folks, edge of seat hits in the back of the knee joint (10) The U-Connect display has failed 8 times in two months, so far display recovers after ignition is turned off for a period of time. Failure modes include (2x) totally blank non-functional screen (ironically back-up camera display still works), (1x) back-up camera locked on and did not turn off when driving, (1x) vertical blue and white strips - could see icons but couldn't select, (4x) display asked for radio security code blocking rest of display. THE GOOD: (1) Handles well, nice interior and exterior design (2) Looks like we will get the CA environmental $1500 rebate and qualify for a CA green HOV sticker (3) UPDATE 7/2018 - We received the Federal $7500 tax credit, a CA environmental $1500 rebate check, $400 from SCE and the HOV sticker. (4) UPDATE 7/2018 - After multiple visits to Chrysler dealers and communicating with the Chrysler U-Connect rep - after 6 months Chrysler replaced our radio which had been frequently failing. Chrysler installed a refurbished replacement radio and we have had no further problems. In addition Chrysler gave us a reasonable cash compensation for our inconvenience with the radio. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buggy / Bad Interface Design Lori G , 06/09/2018 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful We bought the hybrid Pacifica 6 months ago. We had never owned a Chrysler before and were a little nervous about that, but it was the only pluggable hybrid minivan on the market. That's really the only thing we like about the vehicle. We've had lots of what seem to be software bugs - inability to turn off climate control, Uconnect theater screen goes black (video player unusable), software upgrade errors, screens locked, prompting to re-enter anti-theft code again and again, etc. We called the dealer and they were unhelpful. My advice is to wait until a better car maker has an option. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse