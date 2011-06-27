Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2018 Pacifica Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG32
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
MOPAR Interior Protection Package Ayes
Quick Order Package 2EAyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 4C Navigation with 8.4" Displayyes
MOPAR Wireless Charging Padyes
Single Rear Overhead DVD Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Power Liftgateyes
MOPAR Vehicle Set Splash Guardsyes
MOPAR Running Boards/Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity140.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4987 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure18.6 degrees
Length203.8 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height69.9 in.
EPA interior volume197.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.6 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Molten Silver
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Copper Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Alloy, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
