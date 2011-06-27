Overall rating

With the 2017 Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler brings innovation to the minivan class it helped create. The Hybrid shares the same elegant design as the regular Pacifica, but with plug-in EV efficiency and reduced gasoline dependence. For a green-cred family hauler, it doesn't get any better.

The Pacifica is an all-new model. It's a replacement for the now discontinued Town & Country van and cribs its name from a Chrysler crossover wagon/SUV from the mid-2000s. The regular Pacifica debuted first, and now the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid hits the road. It's the first gas-electric plug-in hybrid minivan in America, and it's an idea that's long overdue.

Since most minivan duty involves short hops around city and suburb, a minivan is an ideal candidate for hybrid technology. The Pacifica Hybrid embraces this philosophy with up to 30 miles of electric range. In some scenarios, that's enough juice to drop kids at school, go to the office, run an errand at lunch, then return for the kids and evening soccer practice, all without dipping into the gas tank.

Chrysler says combined range for the gas-electric combo is 530 miles — serious road-trip distance. With regular charging, you can make gas station visits an occasional pastime. Using a Level 2 (240-volt) charging station (whether at home or using a public one), expect to be able to recharge the depleted batteries in about two hours. With a regular household outlet, though, expect it to be more like 14 hours. When you do need gas, a stout V6 engine kicks in to assume duty. The EPA estimates you'll get 32 mpg in combined driving, which is still by far the best in the minivan segment.

Other than its additional weight and a suspension fortified to support it, the Pacifica Hybrid shares the same footprint and features as its regular counterpart. That means you're getting the same crisp lines and elegant interior design, infusing the normally dowdy family taxi with much-needed style. But it does ask some sacrifices. Primarily, you give up Chrysler's popular Stow 'n Go seating feature, which normally allows you to sink the second-row seats into the floor flat and out of sight. In the Hybrid, the batteries take up that space. And yes, you do pay a lot more for the Hybrid compared to a regular minivan (though the offsetting tax credit does help a lot). But if you like the idea of a fuel-sipping minivan, this is the one to get.