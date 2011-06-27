  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable of traveling up to 30 miles on electric power alone
  • Interior feels premium and upscale
  • Comes standard with plenty of convenience and luxury features
  • Long, transferable battery warranty offers some peace of mind
  • Can't fold second-row seats into floor due to hybrid battery pack
  • Exhibits some transmission drone noise under hard acceleration
Which Pacifica Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

It's tempting to view fully loaded models as excessive, but in the Pacifica Hybrid's case, it's a good deal. The base Premium trim comes with features that would satisfy most buyers, and it's a fine package if you absolutely must stick to the base price. But we think it's worth paying a bit more to get the loaded Platinum, which offers a rear-seat entertainment system, automatic cruise control, a 360-degree camera, navigation, upgraded leather, more safety features and driver aids, and hands-free sliding doors and liftgate. The daily-use value of these last two items is high.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With the 2017 Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler brings innovation to the minivan class it helped create. The Hybrid shares the same elegant design as the regular Pacifica, but with plug-in EV efficiency and reduced gasoline dependence. For a green-cred family hauler, it doesn't get any better.

The Pacifica is an all-new model. It's a replacement for the now discontinued Town & Country van and cribs its name from a Chrysler crossover wagon/SUV from the mid-2000s. The regular Pacifica debuted first, and now the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid hits the road. It's the first gas-electric plug-in hybrid minivan in America, and it's an idea that's long overdue.

Since most minivan duty involves short hops around city and suburb, a minivan is an ideal candidate for hybrid technology. The Pacifica Hybrid embraces this philosophy with up to 30 miles of electric range. In some scenarios, that's enough juice to drop kids at school, go to the office, run an errand at lunch, then return for the kids and evening soccer practice, all without dipping into the gas tank.

Chrysler says combined range for the gas-electric combo is 530 miles — serious road-trip distance. With regular charging, you can make gas station visits an occasional pastime. Using a Level 2 (240-volt) charging station (whether at home or using a public one), expect to be able to recharge the depleted batteries in about two hours. With a regular household outlet, though, expect it to be more like 14 hours. When you do need gas, a stout V6 engine kicks in to assume duty. The EPA estimates you'll get 32 mpg in combined driving, which is still by far the best in the minivan segment.

Other than its additional weight and a suspension fortified to support it, the Pacifica Hybrid shares the same footprint and features as its regular counterpart. That means you're getting the same crisp lines and elegant interior design, infusing the normally dowdy family taxi with much-needed style. But it does ask some sacrifices. Primarily, you give up Chrysler's popular Stow 'n Go seating feature, which normally allows you to sink the second-row seats into the floor flat and out of sight. In the Hybrid, the batteries take up that space. And yes, you do pay a lot more for the Hybrid compared to a regular minivan (though the offsetting tax credit does help a lot). But if you like the idea of a fuel-sipping minivan, this is the one to get.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a three-row minivan that seats seven passengers. It's available in Premium and Platinum trim levels. The Premium comes well-stocked for a "base" model with standard leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rearview camera, self-parking and a large touchscreen infotainment display. The Platinum ratchets up desire with hands-free sliding doors and liftgate, upgraded leather and a navigation system. For a classy family shuttle, it's hard to go wrong with either.

The Premium's standard equipment starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine augmented with dual electric motors and an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT). Combined horsepower is 260 horsepower. Other features include 17-inch wheels, a 6.6-kWh onboard charger, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, power-sliding doors and liftgate, heated power-folding side mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Interior features include leather seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, second-row power windows, and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat. Standard tech includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, and USB and auxiliary input jacks.

Driver aids include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automated parking system for both parallel and perpendicular spaces.

You'll get even more if you move up to the Platinum trim, though. It also has 18-inch wheels, hands-free operation for the sliding doors and liftgate, upgraded leather, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, which bundles a 13-speaker Alpine audio system, DVD/Blu-ray player, seatback video screens, a household-style power outlet and multiple USB ports.

The Platinum also has additional safety features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and a surround-view camera. Options are few. For the Premium, you can order a wireless device charging pad. For the Platinum, a panoramic sunroof is available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our initial drive of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (3.6L V6 | plug-in hybrid | E-CVT automatic | FWD).

Driving

Whether you want to evaluate using minivan or hybrid standards, the Pacifica Hybrid performs well. It's considerably heavier because of its hybrid componentry, but you won't notice it much in everyday driving. Acceleration is decent, and it's easy to drive.

Acceleration

There's only a total of 260 hp on tap from the V6-battery combo, but acceleration from a stop is brisk because of instant torque from the battery pack.

Braking

In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and good feel and response for a vehicle with regenerative braking.

Steering

The steering is well weighted and easy to control with a good on-center feel, but it communicates very little about what the wheels are doing. In low road-grip situations, good steering feel can help bolster driver confidence.

Handling

Considering the Pacifica Hybrid's substantial weight, handling is fine as long as you don't do your best Mario Andretti impression. Body roll is kept in check, and it makes it around corners well, even if the steering doesn't feel all that precise. Midcorner bumps are dispatched with few issues.

Drivability

Selecting L mode noticeably ramps up the regenerative braking force when lifting off the gas pedal; staying in normal D mode makes for more natural braking feel. The handoff from regen to mechanical brakes is imperceptible.

Comfort

3.5
There's a lot of room in the Pacifica, but the seating position in the second row can be a little tight. Seat bolsters that are overly firm compromise comfort, too. The ride quality, however, is smooth and calm.

Seat comfort

3.0
All three rows have firm padding. The front seats are highly configurable, but neither the second nor third row reclines or slides fore or aft. The second-row seats are suitable for average-size adults and smaller, but they don't slide forward or back so long-legged passengers may need to squeeze.

Ride comfort

4.0
The Pacifica goes down the road comfortably and with poise. It's seldom bothered by small or large road imperfections. Dipping a wheel into a pothole sends a shudder through the cabin, but there's little jostle when the wheel returns.

Noise & vibration

4.0
There is minimal road noise and a small amount of wind noise created by the sideview mirrors at highway speeds, though we detected some rattles on occasion. The plug-in hybrid's automatic CVT makes a typical engine noisy drone at full acceleration.

Climate control

4.5
Climate can be controlled through knobs and buttons on the dash or through the touchscreen. Both ways are relatively easy to use. The air-conditioning does a good job of keeping the entire cabin cool on hot days. Three-zone climate control is standard.

Interior

4.5
Whether you're making the daily commute or spending a long weekend on the highway, the Pacifica Hybrid's cabin is a pleasant place to be. Judged strictly by the numbers, the Pacifica Hybrid is marginally smaller than rivals, but it feels just as spacious as class leaders.

Ease of use

4.5
The controls inside the Pacifica Hybrid are intuitive and easy to use. The buttons are large and easy to locate within arm's reach of the driver. Touchscreen controls are laid out well with frequently used commands available from the main home screen.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
The front-row seats are a bit high, but there's a low floor and high ceiling to help out. The sliding rear passenger doors provide a generous opening for ingress/egress or for loading child seats, and there's a large gap between the second-row seats to access the third row.

Driving position

4.5
Highly adjustable front seats and a tilt-and-telescoping wheel make it easy to find a comfortable driving position. The steering wheel feels large, solid and hefty.

Roominess

3.0
From the front seats, the Pacifica Hybrid feels relatively large, with ample headroom and hiproom. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average. Competitors including the Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona beat it by a few inches.

Visibility

5.0
Massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight mean virtually zero blind spots. A rearview camera comes standard, and a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.

Quality

3.0
At first glance, the Pacifica Hybrid presents an upscale vibe with nice soft-touch surfaces. On closer inspection, though, things are less than perfect, with crooked stitching on the steering wheel and door panels, for example.

Utility

4.0
The Pacifica Hybrid isn't the largest in class, but it only falls behind leaders such as the Honda Odyssey by a few cubic feet. The Hybrid doesn't offer Stow 'n Go seating in the second row since the battery pack is right below. The seats can be removed, though. The third-row seat still folds into the floor when not in use.

Small-item storage

5.0
Center console storage is large enough for big water bottles and a few snacks. There are small pockets everywhere in the cabin, including cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots. Got a million little things? They'll all fit here.

Cargo space

3.5
Based on the spec sheet, the Pacifica is near the bottom of the class for cargo capacity with 32.3 cubic feet behind the raised third row and 140.5 cubic feet with the rear rows folded. In real-world application, though, the Pacifica is still pretty useful.

Child safety seat accommodation

3.5
The rear sliding doors provide great access for loading car seats. There are two sets of LATCH anchors in the second and third rows, but accessing them isn't the easiest.

Towing

Chrysler does not recommend towing with the Pacifica Hybrid. Get a truck.

Hauling

It has enough cargo space to fit an 8-by-4 sheet of plywood — even up to 64 quarter-inch sheets of plywood, according to Chrysler. Forget the truck. For repeated runs to the home improvement emporium, this will do.

Technology

4.0
Pacifica Hybrid's Uconnect is one of the easiest infotainment systems to use, thanks to a large (8.4-inch) touchscreen display, clear graphics and controls. Lack of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is disappointing.

Audio & navigation

4.5
Uconnect is one of the best systems in the class. The controls are easy to understand with a convenient menu on the lower portion of the screen for main commands. Navigation info can be displayed on the center screen or within the gauge cluster for easy viewing.

Smartphone integration

4.0
Easy to plug in, boot up and index music quickly via USB ports. No problems connecting devices via Bluetooth, either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't offered, but Uconnect's device integration isn't a bad alternative.

Driver aids

3.5
A rearview camera is standard. Adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning and intervention and a 360-degree camera are optional. ACC is overly sensitive, often creates a large following distance, then brakes hard when there's a minor slowing. KeySense system enables limits for teen drivers.

Voice control

4.0
Comes standard with voice controls for audio, phone calls and voice text reply.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall
Comfort3.5
Interior4.5
Utility4.0
Technology4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still haven't filled up
cawwilson,05/19/2017
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We've put 800 miles on our new van and have yet to fill the tank up from the full tank that the dealer provided. The van takes approximately 12 hours to fully charge on a 120V wall outlet and will travel 40 miles solely on electricity. This is basically as far as we travel in a days time for preschool, groceries, friends, and errands. Once you run out of battery the gasoline engine kicks in however, it is so subtle that you cannot even feel or hear the difference. The interior rivals that of a high end luxury vehicle and the technology is second to none. We can even remote start the van through an app on our smartphones! The trip computer is telling me that we are averaging 48 MPG on the gas engine, so even if you run out of electricity the van is extremely fuel efficient due to the hybrid technology. This is my first Chrysler product that I've ever owned, but I'm seriously thinking about buying another after owning this for a month. This is the ultimate family hauler, and I'm so glad that I waited for this van instead of going ahead with an Odyssey or Sienna. Don't think twice, just buy this van!
Welcome to the future
Roumen,05/18/2017
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
You charge it at home for 2 hours and drive 33 miles on electric battery power. If you read this in about 5 years, this may not be news to you, but now it is great news. Ride in comfort short or long trips. Parks itself. Accelerates and brakes itself, even warns you if you have a car close by, in front, behind, on the side. Get close to the line and it will pull your wheel in. I know, right, future man? It has been now more than 2 years since we bought it, we drive it every day, charge it, drive it, charge it... We put gas in only when we take a road trip. Very quiet even with gas engine on, I guess because of the active noise cancellation. Vented seats save our asses in the desert. We had to purchase a spare tire set and only load it in the back (there is no dedicated space) when we go on longer trips. Don't buy the in-car WiFi, it is slow 3G, your phone is better. The sliding door is temperamental, does not close each time, the assembly behind the rear view mirror unglued from the glass, you can hear some squeaks of the rubber seals when driven on rougher roads. When the lead batter goes dead, no usual car guy workaround works, the car must be taken to the dealership and multiple computers reset, which means that the tow truck has to take it there. You can run the weekly store supply with the car in the day and take your daughter to the prom in the evening.
I love this car
john h,01/04/2018
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
The car isn't really a hybrid - even in city driving the gas engine kicks in; the hybrid charge discharges fairly quickly; I also own a Prius and the hybrid battery charges during driving, not so for the Pacifica; instrumentation technology is superb - when I bought the car I didn't remember that the light switch was on the dash - I touched the screen, scrolled to the info icon and entered "lights" and the screen displayed the page - very user friendly; all of the features are easy to follow - heat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, etc.; the vehicle accelerates quickly; the middle seats are easily removed (if necessary); it's fun getting used to the automatic settings - rain sensing wipers, dimming headlights; navigation works great; height challenged people may have difficulty getting in from the outside; my wife feels that the legroom in the second row is somewhat tight; I am the main driver so I cannot speak to the comfort of passenger seat, second row seat, or third row; have had the car only 2,000 miles, so am still learning and experiencing the many features of this car; should have had windows tinted; haven't driven the car enough miles yet to determine mpg, and other information - reliability, rain/snow, mechanical; usually drive about 24,000 per year between both cars; THIS is now July - I use the car mostly for local driving (at the moment); I put gas in the minivan on January 25, drove 1051 miles through April 24, and filled the pacifica again with 9.52 gallons MEANING that the average was 110 miles per gallon, very few of the miles were more than 30 miles round-trip, most were 10 miles round-trip; since April 24, I have driven 840 miles, the gas gauge is still above 1/2 full; I use the charging cord that came with minivan, and charging takes a long time (after returning from errands I charge the vehicle which takes about 2 hours to fully charge 100% from 88%; our electric bill to charge the pacifica has not increased significantly; I enjoy driving this vehicle and am enjoying learning more about its features and accessories; I am glad that I made the purchase.
bigproblems with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid
Rick Dunemn,02/01/2018
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
We purchased our new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid new in January 2017, from the dealer. It's delivery was delayed because of a safety recall while it was in transit and it has been in the shop for nine out of the last 12 months with parts being unavailable. Dealership works great with us, but the problem is with the Chrysler support team. it's as though Their belief is if you ignore The problem long enough it'll go away, the entertainment system has been down for the last six months with parts unavailable. Sliding doors will open when car is placed into park, liftgate does not want to stay open, blind spot indicators are intermittent, power windows are intermittent, transmission does not want to come out of parking gear, cannot adjust brightness of the dash lightsor the interior lights. These are just a few of the many problems we've had with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid! This minivan was on national safety recall from June 5 Until September 13, and It's Sat on dealers lot for four months because Parts were unavailable from Chrysler during this time it was deemed to be unsafe to drive by the federal government! Car stoped running on the freeway, but the bright side is that if the car is not running then this really improves the gas mileage. initiated lemon law lawsuit, Chrysler has offered to replace it with a 2018 Pacifica hybred but under their terms we will lose almost $4000 in the deal.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 7
Electrically variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Pacifica Hybrid models:

Forward Collision Warning Plus
Uses a camera and radar to detect imminent collision, issues alerts, and primes the brake system. Initiates emergency braking if necessary.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
Cameras and sensors warn if the car leaves the lane without a turn signal activated. Vibrates steering wheel to get the driver's attention.
Adaptive Cruise With Stop and Hold
Maintains distance between Pacifica and vehicle in front of it. Can also bring the Pacifica to a controlled stop.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Hybrid Minivan. Available styles include Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Premium 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Touring Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum is priced between $26,974 and$26,974 with odometer readings between 51756 and51756 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

