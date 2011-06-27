2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Capable of traveling up to 30 miles on electric power alone
- Interior feels premium and upscale
- Comes standard with plenty of convenience and luxury features
- Long, transferable battery warranty offers some peace of mind
- Can't fold second-row seats into floor due to hybrid battery pack
- Exhibits some transmission drone noise under hard acceleration
Which Pacifica Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
With the 2017 Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler brings innovation to the minivan class it helped create. The Hybrid shares the same elegant design as the regular Pacifica, but with plug-in EV efficiency and reduced gasoline dependence. For a green-cred family hauler, it doesn't get any better.
The Pacifica is an all-new model. It's a replacement for the now discontinued Town & Country van and cribs its name from a Chrysler crossover wagon/SUV from the mid-2000s. The regular Pacifica debuted first, and now the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid hits the road. It's the first gas-electric plug-in hybrid minivan in America, and it's an idea that's long overdue.
Since most minivan duty involves short hops around city and suburb, a minivan is an ideal candidate for hybrid technology. The Pacifica Hybrid embraces this philosophy with up to 30 miles of electric range. In some scenarios, that's enough juice to drop kids at school, go to the office, run an errand at lunch, then return for the kids and evening soccer practice, all without dipping into the gas tank.
Chrysler says combined range for the gas-electric combo is 530 miles — serious road-trip distance. With regular charging, you can make gas station visits an occasional pastime. Using a Level 2 (240-volt) charging station (whether at home or using a public one), expect to be able to recharge the depleted batteries in about two hours. With a regular household outlet, though, expect it to be more like 14 hours. When you do need gas, a stout V6 engine kicks in to assume duty. The EPA estimates you'll get 32 mpg in combined driving, which is still by far the best in the minivan segment.
Other than its additional weight and a suspension fortified to support it, the Pacifica Hybrid shares the same footprint and features as its regular counterpart. That means you're getting the same crisp lines and elegant interior design, infusing the normally dowdy family taxi with much-needed style. But it does ask some sacrifices. Primarily, you give up Chrysler's popular Stow 'n Go seating feature, which normally allows you to sink the second-row seats into the floor flat and out of sight. In the Hybrid, the batteries take up that space. And yes, you do pay a lot more for the Hybrid compared to a regular minivan (though the offsetting tax credit does help a lot). But if you like the idea of a fuel-sipping minivan, this is the one to get.
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a three-row minivan that seats seven passengers. It's available in Premium and Platinum trim levels. The Premium comes well-stocked for a "base" model with standard leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rearview camera, self-parking and a large touchscreen infotainment display. The Platinum ratchets up desire with hands-free sliding doors and liftgate, upgraded leather and a navigation system. For a classy family shuttle, it's hard to go wrong with either.
The Premium's standard equipment starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine augmented with dual electric motors and an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT). Combined horsepower is 260 horsepower. Other features include 17-inch wheels, a 6.6-kWh onboard charger, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, power-sliding doors and liftgate, heated power-folding side mirrors, and keyless entry and ignition.
Interior features include leather seating, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, second-row power windows, and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat. Standard tech includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, and USB and auxiliary input jacks.
Driver aids include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automated parking system for both parallel and perpendicular spaces.
You'll get even more if you move up to the Platinum trim, though. It also has 18-inch wheels, hands-free operation for the sliding doors and liftgate, upgraded leather, a power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, which bundles a 13-speaker Alpine audio system, DVD/Blu-ray player, seatback video screens, a household-style power outlet and multiple USB ports.
The Platinum also has additional safety features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and a surround-view camera. Options are few. For the Premium, you can order a wireless device charging pad. For the Platinum, a panoramic sunroof is available.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort3.5
Interior4.5
Utility4.0
Technology4.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|4.0
|Technology
|4.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Pacifica Hybrid models:
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Uses a camera and radar to detect imminent collision, issues alerts, and primes the brake system. Initiates emergency braking if necessary.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Cameras and sensors warn if the car leaves the lane without a turn signal activated. Vibrates steering wheel to get the driver's attention.
- Adaptive Cruise With Stop and Hold
- Maintains distance between Pacifica and vehicle in front of it. Can also bring the Pacifica to a controlled stop.
